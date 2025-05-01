Pacific Life Announces bswift Collaboration

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific Life’s Workforce Benefits business announced today its integration with bswift®, a cloud-based benefits technology service. With Pacific Life’s digital advantage, the integration will empower a friction-free, digitally native experience for employee benefits.

"We're excited to collaborate with bswift, a leader in benefits enrollment and administration, to offer a seamless digital integration that enhances customer experiences with industry-leading features," said Erich Sternberg, senior vice president and head of Pacific Life’s Workforce Benefits business.

“Our mission is to empower employees with the tools they need to achieve their health and well-being goals. Together, with Pacific Life, we can provide a highly intuitive benefits administration platform that drives deeper engagement and satisfaction among our clients' employees," said Sharon Morrissey, senior vice president, channel and integration partnerships, bswift.

Pacific Life’s digital advantage provides brokers, employers and employees with a friction-free way to manage employee benefits in a seamless, unified environment. From quotes to claims, Pacific Life significantly reduces administrative tasks and enhances the overall experience, offering dental, vision, group term life, disability, accident, critical illness and hospital indemnity insurance. To learn more, visit http://www.pacificlife.com/workforcebenefits.

About Pacific Life

Pacific Life provides a variety of products and services designed to help individuals and businesses in the retail, institutional, workforce benefits, and reinsurance markets achieve financial security. Whether your goal is to protect loved ones or grow your assets for retirement, Pacific Life offers innovative life insurance and annuity solutions, as well as mutual funds, that provide value and financial security for current and future generations. Supporting our policyholders for nearly 160 years, Pacific Life is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Newport Beach, California. For additional company information, including current financial strength ratings, visit www.PacificLife.com.

About bswift

bswift LLC is a leading provider of cloud-based benefits technology and services. Known for continuous innovation and our people-first culture, we enable clients to deliver rewarding experiences that maximize engagement, simplify benefits navigation, and optimize utilization. Our flexible, highly scalable platform offers personalized online enrollment, interactive decision support, AI-infused benefits support, ACA compliance reporting, and custom communications. Discover more at www.bswift.com.

