The Federal Savings Bank Partners with Blend to Power a Faster Mortgage Refinance Experience for Borrowers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND), a leading origination platform for digital banking solutions, today announced that The Federal Savings Bank (TFSB), a top privately held, federally chartered veteran-owned bank with $1.18 billion in assets, has expanded its partnership with Blend to implement Rapid Refi, a solution that dramatically shortens the refinance process—from application to Intent to Proceed—in less than 20 minutes.

“From the moment we saw Rapid Refi, we were all in,” said Michael Belmont, Chief Technology Officer at The Federal Savings Bank. “Refinance borrowers move quickly, and any delay or friction can lead to lost business. With Rapid Refi, we’re not just speeding things up—we’re delivering the kind of experience borrowers expect today.”

TFSB selected Rapid Refi to address a critical industry challenge: high fallout during rate shopping. Refinance retention across the banking industry remains low—just 12% on average—resulting in billions in lost revenue. And in a market where customer retention is becoming a key growth driver, even modest gains can create meaningful strategic advantages.

To address this, TFSB is reimagining the borrower journey with Blend’s hyper-personalized and automated experience that enables borrowers to complete their refinance application and receive disclosures in a single, seamless session, without the need for human intervention. For lenders like TFSB, adopting Blend’s Rapid Refi has already shown early promise, with pilot programs driving more than a 20% increase in borrower retention.

“Refinance transactions have long been plagued by outdated workflows and low retention,” said Nima Ghamsari, co-founder and CEO of Blend. “We built Rapid Refi to help lenders compete on speed, trust, and customer experience—and TFSB is the perfect example of how that vision comes to life.”

About Blend Rapid Refi

Blend Rapid Refi transforms the refinance experience by combining connected data, intelligent automation, and hyper-personalization to take borrowers from inquiry to Intent-to-Proceed in a single “rapid” session. By automating qualification, disclosure handling, and capturing Intent-To-Proceed, borrowers can move quickly and effortlessly through the entire process, creating a truly rapid experience.

For Blend’s Rapid Refi solution, the first refinance types—conventional cash-out and FHA Streamline—are generally available. Additional types, including VA IRRRL and conventional rate/term refinances, are slated for release in the first half of 2025.

To turn refinance opportunities into funded loans faster, visit blend.com/rapid-home-refi/.

About Blend

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND) is a leading origination platform for digital banking solutions. Financial providers—from large banks, fintechs, and credit unions to community and independent mortgage banks—use Blend’s platform to transform banking experiences for their customers. Better banking starts on Blend. To learn more, visit blend.com.

About The Federal Savings Bank

The Federal Savings Bank is the largest, privately held, veteran owned and operated bank in the country. As a federally chartered bank, we are proud to be a nationwide mortgage lender, supporting borrowers in all 50 states. By fusing cutting-edge technology with personalized care, we help make the home lending journey as smooth and efficient as possible. To learn more, visit thefederalsavingsbank.com.

Forward-Looking Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements generally relate to future events, future performance or expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, but are not limited to, our expectations regarding our product roadmap, future products/features, the timing of new product/feature introductions, market size and growth opportunities, macroeconomics and industry conditions, capital expenditures, plans for future operations, competitive position, technological capabilities and strategic relationships, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from the outcomes predicted. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “would,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology that concern Blend’s expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. Further information on these risks and uncertainties are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Blend and assumptions and beliefs as of the date hereof. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Except as required by law, Blend does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.