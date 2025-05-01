MICROOLED Announces Partnership with Vortex Optics and Brand New US Headquarters

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MICROOLED Inc., the leading global supplier of AMOLED displays, is proud to announce their partnership with Vortex Optics to advance the development of high-performance weapon sights for optical sighting systems. This collaboration continues MICROOLED’s commitment to delivering elite display solutions that enhance optical accuracy, durability, and user experience in competitive and mission-critical environments.

MICROOLED’s state-of-the-art AMOLED technology offers unparalleled image clarity, extreme high contrast ratios, optimal energy efficiency, enhanced visibility and faster target acquisition – key attributes for situational awareness in the harshest battlefield environments. By integrating these displays, Vortex Optics aims to elevate the performance of its weapon sights, ensuring reliable and clear visuals. Next-generation scopes, along with other reconnaissance and surveillance optical systems, rely on innovative AMOLED technology to gain tactical edge. Beyond defense, AMOLED displays are also critical components to commercial optics for outdoor enthusiasts, smart eyewear for athletes, vision for sophisticated medical equipment and high-end professional cameras.

“We’re excited to support Vortex Optics with our AMOLED display technology, a critical element to optical sight systems,” said John Robinson, VP of MICROOLED Inc. “Our displays are designed to meet the rigorous demands of multiple applications. This strategic partnership reinforces our dedication to military technological advancements and continues to push the boundaries of what AMOLED displays can achieve.”

This collaboration aligns with MICROOLED’s vision to remain at the forefront of display technology innovation. Another testament is their brand new office in Dallas, TX, establishing a US presence, showcasing commitment to innovative partnerships and to meet the evolving needs of the optical sighting systems market. John Robinson also commented on the new US Headquarters, “This milestone positions us to better serve our clients and drive forward groundbreaking advancements in micro-display technology."

About MICROOLED, Inc.

MICROOLED Inc. is a leading provider of high power, efficient microdisplays with superior image quality for mobile optical systems. Known for its high-quality displays that prioritize clarity, efficiency, and durability, MICROOLED sets the standards in visual technology globally. With nearly 20 years of R&D and production of nanotechnology out of Grenoble, France, they have established a new US headquarters in Dallas, TX, advancing technology leadership in AMOLED display solutions for defense, aerospace, and consumer electronics.

About Vortex Optics

Vortex Optics is a premier provider of optical sighting systems, known for precision engineering and quality optics that meet the demands of all users worldwide. Vortex Optics continues to be a trusted name in the field of optical sighting technology.

