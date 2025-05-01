Zuora Joins SAP PartnerEdge Program as a Build Partner

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zuora, Inc., a leading monetization platform for modern business, today announced that it has joined the SAP® PartnerEdge® program as a Build Partner. The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that Zuora connects with S/4HANA® Cloud Public Edition, S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition and SAP ECC, reducing manual processes and time to go live while improving data accuracy.

The Zuora Connector for SAP Solutions posts journal entries from Zuora Billing and Zuora Revenue to SAP efficiently, reliably and securely. With accurate, auditable data flow for any monetization model, companies on Zuora can accelerate time to market, while ensuring alignment with financial operations and SAP solutions.

“As companies move to the cloud with increasingly complex needs, the Zuora Connector for SAP Solutions provides robust integration with no-code configuration, increased accuracy and faster deployment,” said Daniel Enekes, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and M&A at Zuora. “Zuora’s partnership with SAP further optimizes the order-to-cash process, helping companies scale across new monetization models, regions and systems.”

The Zuora Connector for SAP Solutions enables companies to:

Simplify and accelerate deployment: Connect with SAP solutions using no-code configuration and eliminate complex custom integration hurdles

Improve financial data accuracy and close the books fast: Expedite month-end close with seamless journal entry transfer for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition and SAP ECC

Support business growth with a scalable connector: Designed to handle increasing volumes of data and users, making it adaptable to business growth

Zuora is available on SAP Store, the online marketplace for solutions from SAP and its partners. SAP Store provides customers access to more than 1,800 innovative solutions from SAP and partners that complement and extend SAP applications. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides a leading monetization platform to build, run and grow a modern business through a dynamic mix of usage-based models, subscription bundles and everything in between. From pricing and packaging, to billing, payments and revenue recognition, Zuora’s flexible, modular software solutions are designed to help companies evolve and scale monetization with demand. More than 1,000 customers around the world, including BMC Software, Box, Caterpillar, General Motors, The New York Times, Schneider Electric and Zoom use Zuora’s unique combination of technology and expertise to transform their financial operations and how they go to market. Zuora is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in the Americas, EMEA and APAC. To learn more, please visit zuora.com.

