Silver Hill Hospital Signs for MEDITECH Expanse for Integrated and Patient-Centered Care

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silver Hill Hospital (New Canaan, CT), a nationally recognized psychiatric hospital, announced today it will implement MEDITECH Expanse to enhance care coordination and patient engagement. The independent, not-for-profit hospital will also implement Expanse in its outpatient facility in Midtown Manhattan, which has recently been rebranded as Silver Hill New York.

The behavioral healthcare organization selected Expanse to provide an integrated EHR, replacing its current combination of disparate systems and paper-based records with a single, shared, intelligent platform. Expanse will provide a complete set of clinical, administrative, and financial solutions to manage the needs of its patients and their families across the inpatient and outpatient settings.

Silver Hill selected MEDITECH following a full RFP process and evaluation of the three leading EHR providers. The MEDITECH as a Service (MaaS) subscription model delivers the full Expanse platform while reducing the time and cost of procuring, hosting, and maintaining an enterprise-level EHR.

“MaaS was the ideal solution for our organization and IT team,” said Silver Hill Director of IT Melissa Hall. “It allows us to have all of the features and benefits of a modern system without the overhead associated with an on-prem alternative.”

As a facility that receives referrals from many external organizations, including Yale New Haven Hospital, which uses Epic, interoperability was a key factor considered by Silver Hill’s EHR selection committee. As part of the Expanse implementation, Silver Hill will be connected to MEDITECH’s nationwide interoperability network, Traverse Exchange. This connectivity will streamline the referral process by enabling Silver Hill to exchange discrete patient information with participating care networks and organizations running different EHR systems.

“The ability to connect directly with our referral partners will open up the door to having a routine exchange of information on both sides of the referral process,” Hall said. “This will be of tremendous benefit and significantly reduce information loss as patients move between care providers.”

The Expanse implementation will include a new patient portal for enhancing engagement with patients, as well as their family members and caregivers.

“A lot of our patients are adolescents, so their families are very involved in their treatment. This shared portal access will improve engagement by enabling patients and their families to access their information across the care continuum,” Hall said.

“The portal will also streamline admissions by allowing patients to submit questionnaires and forms through the portal before arrival, reducing intake time and getting them treated faster.”

Silver Hill will also deploy Expanse’s Business and Clinical Analytics, a business intelligence solution that will deliver real-time, actionable insights for improving operational efficiency, financial performance, and patient outcomes. The hospital plans to use BCA to augment its existing data warehouse.

“We are thrilled to partner with Silver Hill to deliver more connected care with Expanse,” said MEDITECH Vice President Carol Labadini. “Moving to one shared platform will improve communication, collaboration, and efficiency. Additionally, Traverse Exchange will increase connectivity to external organizations, further elevating the quality of care.”

