Cantilever Group Announces Strategic Minority Investment in Shelter Growth

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cantilever Group, an independent investment firm specializing in middle-market GP stakes, announced today that they have made a minority equity investment in Shelter Growth Capital Partners, a real estate credit focused investment manager dedicated to building and managing diversified portfolios of commercial and residential real estate related loans and securities. Cantilever’s investment will help enable Shelter Growth to pursue substantial growth initiatives. There will be no change to Shelter Growth's investment process, day-to-day management, or firm operations.

“Cantilever's strategic approach to GP investments and their deep understanding of the alternative investment landscape make them an ideal partner for our firm,” said Dan Sparks, CEO and Founder at Shelter Growth Capital Partners. “Their long-term investment horizon and commitment to preserving the culture and independence of their portfolio companies aligns perfectly with our vision.”

Todd Owens, Managing Partner at Cantilever Group, added "We are thrilled to partner with Shelter Growth, a firm that has established itself as a leader in real estate credit with an impressive track record of disciplined investment and thoughtful portfolio construction. Their specialized expertise in both commercial and residential sectors positions them uniquely in the market. The investment reflects our confidence in Shelter Growth's strategy and exceptional management team. We look forward to supporting their continued success and growth trajectory."

Sidley, Austin LLP served as legal advisor to Cantilever. Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP served as legal advisor to Shelter Growth.

About Cantilever Group:

Cantilever Group is an independent investment firm that provides flexible, strategic minority capital solutions for middle market private asset managers. Founded by a group of GP-stakes industry veterans and backed by partners BTG Pactual and Broadhaven, Cantilever focuses on asset managers in the $500 million - $5 billion AUM range. Cantilever’s capital can be used to accelerate growth, facilitate generational ownership transfer, support acquisitions or lift outs, fund GP commitments, seed new strategies, and provide liquidity to founders. For more information, please visit www.cantilevergroup.com

About Shelter Growth Capital Partners:

Shelter Growth Capital Partners is an investment management platform that delivers access to opportunities in the U.S. commercial and residential real estate debt markets. Shelter Growth manages multiple funds across commercial real estate and residential mortgage credit in addition to creating separately managed strategies for clients.

Since inception, Shelter Growth and its affiliates have acquired or originated over $4.6 billion commercial real estate credit investments and over $14 billion residential credit investments. Shelter Growth has issued twenty term securitizations backed by commercial and residential real estate debt. For more information, please visit www.sheltergrowth.com.