Cap Six Announces Strategic Hires and Vision 4 Partnership to Expand National Distribution

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cap Six is excited to announce the expansion of its leadership team and distribution capabilities with the addition of two seasoned industry professionals and a new strategic partnership. These developments mark an important milestone in Cap Six’s continued growth, reinforcing its commitment to delivering innovative investment solutions across a broader national footprint.

Todd Reesing joins as Chief Growth Officer and Client Portfolio Manager. Todd brings over a decade of experience from Dimensional Fund Advisors, where he worked closely with advisors across enterprise wealth platforms, independent broker-dealers, and RIA channels. He played a key role in expanding Dimensional’s separately managed account business and driving platform adoption among financial advisors. At Cap Six, Todd will lead sales and marketing efforts, deepen client engagement, and build strategic partnerships to expand the firm’s national reach.

David Rapozo joins as Executive Vice President, Business Development. David brings nearly 30 years of investment industry experience, including senior leadership roles at Dimensional Fund Advisors and BlackRock. Throughout his career, he has built and led successful distribution teams and fostered deep relationships across the advisor and institutional communities. At Cap Six, David will focus on business development strategy, national accounts, and high-impact relationship management.

In addition, Cap Six is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Vision 4 Fund Distributors, a leading distribution firm known for its innovative approach to market expansion and brand amplification. This collaboration strengthens Cap Six’s distribution capabilities by leveraging Vision 4’s national footprint and the extensive experience of its sales and leadership team.

Coble Jorgensen, CEO of Cap Six, shared her enthusiasm:

“We’re excited to welcome Todd and Dave and to launch our partnership with Vision 4. Together, they bring exceptional sales experience and trusted relationships across key advisor and institutional channels. These additions significantly enhance our distribution capabilities and support our mission to deliver high-conviction, tax-efficient strategies to a broader audience of sophisticated investors.”

About Cap Six

Cap Six Advisors is a majority women-owned, SEC-registered investment firm specializing in long-only U.S. equity strategies delivered through separately managed accounts. The firm is committed to transparency and performance integrity, maintaining compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®).

Cap Six combines advanced data analytics, proprietary technology, and experienced human insight to build high-conviction, tax-aware portfolios for financial advisors, institutions, and high-net-worth investors. Its disciplined, repeatable process is grounded in evidence-based research and is designed to maximize conviction in stock selection, actively manage risk, and drive long-term value creation across market cycles.

For more information, please visit www.cap-six.com or contact info@cap-six.com.

About Vision 4

Vision 4 Fund Distributors provides asset managers with the consulting, origination, and distribution services required to successfully navigate the intermediary wealth management channels.

For more information, please visit www.v4fd.com or contact info@v4fd.com.