Fivetran Signs Agreement to Acquire Census, Delivering the First End-to-End Data Movement Platform for the AI Era

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fivetran, the global leader in data movement, today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Census, the leader in Reverse ETL, data activation, and operational analytics. With this acquisition, Fivetran becomes the only fully managed platform that enables enterprises to move governed, automated, and real-time data across their entire stack, from source systems to data platforms and now back into the business applications that drive decision-making. Fivetran is funding the acquisition through a combination of cash and equity. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

“This is an exciting moment for Fivetran, and even more so for our customers. For years, our most strategic customers told us they also want to action their data in real-time with Fivetran, not just centralize it in a warehouse. With Census, we’re delivering on that need,” said George Fraser, CEO of Fivetran. Our joint customers can now move trusted, modeled data into every part of their stack, from source systems to cloud platforms and back into operational tools, all on a single, fully managed platform. This is a foundational step in helping enterprises make real-time, AI-powered decisions at scale.”

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Francisco, Census has grown to serve hundreds of customers across industries and currently employs over 50 people. The Census team will join Fivetran as part of the acquisition, and co-founder and CEO Boris Jabes will join to help lead the company’s data activation strategy moving forward.

"At Census, we've always believed that data teams should be the driving force behind business growth—not just builders of dashboards," said Boris Jabes, CEO and co-founder of Census. "To harness the power of AI and automation, companies need trusted, well-modeled data available in every application their teams rely on, in real-time. Our Reverse ETL service has been pivotal in making that a reality for our customers. Fivetran set the standard for simplicity and reliability in data movement, and by joining forces, we're creating the most complete and trustworthy platform for actionable insights, and AI-powered workflows. I’m incredibly proud of what our team has built, and I can’t wait to help the world become more data-driven as part of the Fivetran team."

The acquisition brings Fivetran’s total number of connectors to over 900, covering everything from cloud apps and databases to data warehouses and operational tools. With added support for Reverse ETL, Fivetran now enables governed data movement in every direction across all major warehouses, data lakes, and operational tools. This marks Fivetran’s third acquisition, following its 2021 purchases of HVR, which added enterprise-grade change data capture, and Teleport Data, which became the foundation for Fivetran Teleport Sync—a high-speed database replication method combining the completeness of snapshots with the performance of log-based systems.

“Fivetran has always stood out for its ability to evolve with the needs of modern data teams while setting the standard for automation and scale. With this acquisition, they’re extending their platform in a way that brings data even closer to the point of action," said Martin Casado, General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz. "The ability to move trusted, modeled data from warehouses into frontline tools is increasingly critical for organizations aiming to personalize customer experiences, automate processes, and enable real-time, AI-powered decisions. It’s a powerful step forward for the enterprise data ecosystem.”

This announcement follows a series of strategic milestones for Fivetran, including surpassing $300 million in annual recurring revenue and the launch of Hybrid Deployment, which enables enterprises to run pipelines in any environment—including private cloud and on-premises—on a single, unified platform. Most recently, the company expanded its Managed Data Lake Service, enabling organizations to land data directly into leading cloud storage platforms such as Amazon S3, Azure Data Lake Storage, Microsoft OneLake and Fabric, and Google Cloud’s Storage. The service integrates with BigQuery and supports open table formats like Iceberg to help enterprises build AI-ready data lakes with governed, large-scale data pipelines. Fivetran also recently expanded its leadership team with key appointments across marketing, finance, people, and regional operations to support its next phase of global growth. To learn more, visit www.fivetran.com.

Fivetran, the global leader in data movement, is trusted by companies like OpenAI, LVMH, Pfizer, Verizon, and Spotify to centralize data from SaaS applications, databases, files, and other sources into cloud destinations, including data lakes. With high-performance pipelines, seamless interoperability, and enterprise-grade security, Fivetran empowers organizations to modernize their data infrastructure, power analytics and AI, ensure compliance, and achieve transformative business outcomes. Learn more at Fivetran.com