defi SOLUTIONS partners with Lender Compliance Technologies (LCT) to Enhance Compliance for Auto Finance Lenders

WESTLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--defi SOLUTIONS, a leading provider of originations, servicing, and managed servicing software, products, and services, is excited to announce a partnership with Lender Compliance Technologies (LCT).

LCT specializes in advanced tools related to F&I loan product cancellations and refunds, including the company’s ability to provide live refund quotes. This collaboration now gives customers of defi SOLUTIONS seamless access to LCT’s robust, automated loan products cancellation compliance framework. This will help lenders in the auto finance industry to efficiently manage compliance tasks such as document generation, audit tracking, and regulatory reporting, all while reducing operational risks and ensuring adherence to federal and state regulations.

“We are always looking for additional ways to provide our customers with cutting-edge tools that help them simplify their operations and strengthen their compliance practices,” said Steve Bissett, vice president of client services at defi SOLUTIONS. “By integrating with LCT, our customers can benefit from a seamless, comprehensive process that minimizes manual intervention.”

“We are thrilled to partner with defi SOLUTIONS and extend the value of our compliance technology to their customers,” said LCT Chief Revenue Officer Brad Rogers. “This integration underscores our shared commitment to simplifying compliance for the auto finance industry, giving lenders the tools they need to stay compliant while focusing on business growth and customer service excellence.”

About defi SOLUTIONS

defi SOLUTIONS is a market-leading lending software, products, and services company. We partner with the highest-volume captive auto lenders, banks, credit unions, and finance companies in North America to transform their operations. With more than three decades of experience, defi is a pioneer in enterprise cloud, SaaS-based lending and continues to provide innovative solutions for end-to-end originations, servicing, and managed servicing. Learn more at defisolutions.com

About Lender Compliance Technologies

Lender Compliance Technologies (LCT) is a leading provider of automated compliance technology designed to simplify the regulatory challenges faced by lenders. Their platform, Refund Control© offers a suite of tools for F&I Loan Product Cancellations, including document generation, auditing, and reporting, which enables financial institutions to stay compliant with ease and reduce operational risk.