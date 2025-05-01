The Vascular Care Group Partners with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to Provide Access to High-Quality Vascular Care at Lemuel Shattuck Hospital

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Vascular Care Group (TVCG), the largest independent group of board-certified vascular specialists in the United States, is proud to announce a new partnership with Lemuel Shattuck Hospital, located in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston. This collaboration aims to meet a critical need for vascular care services at the state-owned, Department of Public Health–run facility.

Lemuel Shattuck Hospital is recognized for delivering acute, subacute, and ambulatory care to patients referred by both public agencies and private providers. The hospital serves a diverse patient population that includes many of the Commonwealth’s most economically and socially vulnerable residents. Through this partnership, The Vascular Care Group and Shattuck Hospital are working to close gaps in care and ensure that every patient—regardless of their circumstances—has access to world-class vascular treatment.

“Our mission has always been to deliver exceptional vascular care in a way that’s affordable, accessible, and rooted in compassion,” said Dr. Daniel Gorin, a board-certified vascular surgeon with The Vascular Care Group. “We are honored to bring our team’s expertise to Shattuck Hospital and stand alongside their dedicated staff in serving this community.”

The partnership aligns with both organizations’ core values: providing high-quality, dignified, and cost-effective care while improving health outcomes. The Vascular Care Group’s presence will enhance diagnosis, intervention, and management of vascular disease at the hospital, helping prevent life- and limb-threatening complications for patients who might otherwise face barriers to this essential care.

“Our patients often face complex challenges—from chronic illness to housing insecurity,” said Dr. William Rockett, Chief of Surgery at Lemuel Shattuck Hospital. “This partnership with The Vascular Care Group will allow us to offer specialized care that’s often hard to come by in safety-net settings. It will be a game changer for us.”

With more than a dozen locations across Massachusetts, Connecticut, and southern Maine, The Vascular Care Group has prioritized investing in the health and well-being of the communities it serves. This new collaboration with Lemuel Shattuck Hospital reflects TVCG’s longstanding commitment to community-based care and clinical excellence.

“Access to vascular care shouldn’t depend on where you live or your insurance status,” added Dr. Gorin. “Our goal is to make sure every patient—especially those most at risk—can get the care they need, close to home, with dignity and respect.”

About The Vascular Care Group

The Vascular Care Group is the nation’s largest independent team of board-certified vascular specialists, providing comprehensive care in both outpatient and hospital settings. Known for clinical excellence, innovation, and compassionate, patient-centered service, TVCG offers patients access to the most advanced technology and treatment options through clinical trials. Beyond delivering high-quality care, TVCG is dedicated to educating the next generation of vascular professionals, empowering communities through speaker programs and free screening events, and actively participating in local events and fundraising initiatives. This deep commitment to both clinical excellence and community engagement helps improve lives and strengthen the communities we are proud to serve.

About Lemuel Shattuck Hospital

Lemuel Shattuck Hospital (commonly referred to as Shattuck Hospital) is a 255-bed public health and teaching hospital located in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts. The hospital is owned and operated by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) and, as an affiliate of the Tufts University School of Medicine, serves as the only teaching hospital operated by DPH. Shattuck Hospital offers inpatient care—including care for incarcerated individuals through its correctional unit—as well as outpatient and social services.