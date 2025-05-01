Arctera FY26 Channel Program Offers Additional Rewards for Partners Aligning to Business Unit Strategy

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arctera, a global leader in data management, today announced its FY26 channel partner program, with enhanced rewards for partners. The latest program continues Arctera’s strategy of creating specialized partner rewards initiatives for each of its three business units – Data Compliance, Data Resilience and Data Protection – with tailored recognition, rebates and resources.

Arctera began this channel journey following its spinoff from Veritas Technologies in December 2024. In its FY26 program, the first full-year program since the split, new partner benefits include:

Enhanced deal registration with incentives aligned to the market opportunities for each business unit.

New growth-target incentives that map to the unique characteristics and growth rates for each market.

Dedicated partner development funds ringfenced for each business unit that empower partners by providing financial, marketing and training resources to accelerate business growth.

Michael Gray, VP of Channels and Alliances at Arctera, said: “We are passionate about bringing our channel partners with us as we continue to transform our business and harnessing market opportunities. Our focus is encouraging our partners to target the biggest areas of potential growth for each of our three business units. By pooling our industry insight and market-leading products with our partners’ relationships and technical implementation skills, we believe that we’ve got the best possible combination for our joint customers.”

The latest Arctera channel program extends the most successful elements of previous programs across all three of the business units. This includes offering deal registration benefits to partners reselling Backup Exec solutions from Arctera Data Protection.

Partners working with all three business units will see revenue thresholds tailored specifically to each one, enabling them to quickly move through partner tiers to unlock their optimum rewards status.

About Arctera

Arctera helps organizations around the world thrive by ensuring they can trust, access, and illuminate their data from creation to retirement. Created in 2024 from Veritas Technologies, an industry leader in secure multi-cloud data resilience, Arctera comprises three business units: Data Compliance, Data Protection and Data Resilience. Arctera provides tens of thousands of customers worldwide, including 70% of the Fortune 100, with market-leading solutions that help them to manage one of their most valuable assets: data.

