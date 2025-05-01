F45 Training Partners With Dietitian Live to Fuel Performance Through Personalized Nutrition

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--F45 Training, a global fitness community specializing in high-intensity, team-based functional training, today announced an exciting partnership with Dietitian Live, a leading telehealth company providing personalized dietitian services. This collaboration expands access to insurance-covered, science-backed nutrition coaching for F45 Training members nationwide.

Following a successful pilot across 100 F45 Training studios that matched over 1,000 members with registered dietitians, the partnership is now available nationwide throughout 2025. Members can seamlessly book virtual one-on-one sessions with licensed professionals to support weight loss, chronic condition management, or performance nutrition, generally covered by most major insurance plans.

“F45 is about more than just a workout; it’s about optimizing health, performance, and results through science-backed training and holistic support,” said Ryan Mayes, COO of F45 Training. “This partnership with Dietitian Live enhances that experience by delivering accessible, personalized nutrition services that align perfectly with our holistic wellness philosophy.”

F45’s workouts combine strength and cardio HIIT in 45-minute, team-based sessions, driven by proprietary technology and scientifically designed programming. With thousands of unique exercises and a constantly rotating schedule, every workout is fresh, effective, and designed to improve strength, endurance, and longevity.

"F45 has revolutionized group training, and we're excited to complement that experience by providing members with tailored nutrition guidance, strategies to improve sleep and stress management, and support to sustain long-term health," said Amber Hinson, Director of Partnerships at Dietitian Live. "Our goal is to help F45 members align their diet with their fitness regimen to achieve sustainable results."

With Dietitian Live, F45 Training members in the U.S. can now gain access to:

Behavior-Driven Nutrition Coaching: Grounded in the science of neuroplasticity to rewire long-standing eating habits and fuel performance.

Grounded in the science of neuroplasticity to rewire long-standing eating habits and fuel performance. Whole-Person Health Support: Sessions go beyond food to include guidance on sleep, stress, movement, and mindset.

Sessions go beyond food to include guidance on sleep, stress, movement, and mindset. Insurance-Covered Access: 98% of clients pay $0 out-of-pocket, removing financial barriers to ongoing support.

98% of clients pay $0 out-of-pocket, removing financial barriers to ongoing support. Tailored, Evidence-Based Strategies: Each client receives tailored guidance based on their unique biological, emotional, and behavioral profile. This highly individualized approach ensures recommendations are sustainable and scalable.

To learn more about the partnership, visit: https://dietitianlive.com/f45-training.

About FIT

FIT (Functional Inspired Training) is a global fitness franchise company with a network of over 1,500 studios across 55+ countries. FIT provides franchisees with proven business models, operational support, and structured training programs across its house of brands:

F45 Training: A global leader in functional fitness, offering 45-minute team-based workouts that combine strength, cardio, and scientifically backed programming to build strength, improve endurance, and enhance longevity.

FS8: Combines Pilates, Tone, and Yoga in a low-impact, dynamic format designed to improve strength, flexibility, and mental well-being.

VAURA Pilates: A sensory-driven reformer Pilates experience that fuses precision and performance in an immersive setting.

Recovery: Offers modalities including cold plunge, infrared sauna, and percussion therapy to optimize recovery and performance.

For more information, visit: www.functionalinspiredtraining.com.

About Dietitian Live

Dietitian Live is a fast-growing telehealth company specializing in connecting people with registered dietitians. Through its revolutionary behavior change model, sessions go beyond meal plans to help clients unlock their potential, transform their mindset, and create lasting changes. Their team of registered dietitians uses personalized, brain-based coaching to help clients achieve real breakthroughs in how they eat, move, sleep, and handle stress. To make this transformational care accessible, Dietitian Live partners with most major insurance providers—98% of clients pay $0 out of pocket. The company is also breaking down barriers through bold partnerships with gyms, employers, universities, and healthcare systems across the country. With every session, Dietitian Live is helping people reclaim their health, rewrite their habits, and reimagine what’s possible.

For more information, visit: https://dietitianlive.com.