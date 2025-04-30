Old Glory Bank and Operation TRIAGE Announce Partnership to Support Disabled Military and First Responders

ELMORE CITY, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Old Glory Bank and Operation TRIAGE are honored to announce a partnership built to support disabled men and women from our military and first responder communities.

Old Glory Bank is the pro-America online bank dedicated to supporting the Freedom Economy, built on the values of family, freedom, faith, and the flag.

Operation TRIAGE is a non-profit organization committed to providing emergency financial relief, mortgage-free homes, and home remodeling to disabled veterans, first responders, and active-duty service members.

Old Glory Bank is adding Operation TRIAGE to its Charitable Round-Up program, which allows customers to round up their debit card transactions to the nearest dollar, with the change going to one of Old Glory Bank’s partner charities. For those customers who designate Operation TRIAGE as their charity of choice, the bank will donate 100% of the round-up amount to support the mission to serve those who protect our freedoms, ensuring that more heroes receive the assistance they need.

"We are thrilled to partner with Operation TRIAGE," said Jennifer Smith, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience and Product at Old Glory Bank. "Our shared values and commitment to supporting our military, veterans, and first responders make this partnership a natural fit. Together, we can make a significant impact on the lives of those who have sacrificed so much for our country."

Operation TRIAGE, established in 2016, is a non-partisan/non-profit 501(c)(3) organization providing spiritual, emotional, physical, and financial support to service members, veterans, first responders, and their families. The organization is dedicated to helping disabled veterans, first responders, and active-duty service members get their lives back on track. "Old Glory Bank's support will enable us to expand our reach and help even more veterans and first responders," said Daniel Vargas, Founder of Operation TRIAGE. "Plenty of companies say they support our military and veterans, but I’ve seen Old Glory Bank prove it. We look forward to working together to make a difference."

In addition to its Charitable Round-Up Program, Old Glory Bank also serves active-duty military personnel, first responders, and U.S. Border Patrol by offering Old Glory Protect, a $100,000 Line-of-Duty Death Benefit to qualified Protectors who maintain direct deposit into an Old Glory Bank Account. Through the McFadden Project, Old Glory Bank offers a way for service men and women experiencing homelessness to get back into the banking system, which is often the first step to rebuilding their lives.

About Old Glory Bank

Old Glory Bank is an FDIC-insured bank that offers the best mobile banking solutions for consumers and businesses, from sea to shining sea, with customers in all 50 states. Old Glory Bank is committed to protecting the Privacy, Security, and Liberty of all Americans and serving those who feel marginalized for believing in the greatness of our country. Old Glory Bank was co-founded by some of the leading voices representing freedom and patriotism, including former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Ben Carson; Radio and Television Host Larry Elder; country music superstar, TV host, entrepreneur, and songwriter, John Rich; and former two-term Governor of Oklahoma, Mary Fallin-Christensen. Visit www.oldglorybank.com. We Stand with You. Member FDIC.

About Operation TRIAGE

Operation TRIAGE is a non-partisan, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that provides emergency financial relief, mortgage-free homes, and home remodeling to disabled veterans, first responders, and active duty service members. Founded in 2016, Operation TRIAGE partners with corporate sponsors, builder associations, and volunteers to help these heroes and their families succeed in their challenging new world.

