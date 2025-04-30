Food Allergy Fund Launches PSA to Empower Kids and Raise Awareness for Food Allergies

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Food Allergy Fund (FAF) is launching an engaging new Public Service Announcement (PSA) to empower kids and raise awareness about food allergies during Food Allergy Awareness Month this May. The PSA will debut across Nickelodeon’s platforms from May 1-31, and features Emmy Award-winning culinary social media sensation Tiny Chef (The Tiny Chef Show, produced by Imagine Entertainment and Nickelodeon Animation) alongside content creator Merrick Hanna, who has food allergies. This fast-growing disease affects 1 in 13 children and 1 in 10 adults in the U.S.

“As founder and CEO of FAF, and a food allergy parent, I’m grateful to Nickelodeon for their creativity and support in spotlighting this growing public health crisis,” said Ilana Golant. “Food allergies affect 10 percent of Americans, and every three minutes, someone visits the ER due to an allergic reaction. Food allergies are not a lifestyle choice—they are a serious chronic health condition. Through awareness and simple actions, we can ensure kids with food allergies feel safe, included, and protected.”

Merrick Hanna, known for his viral dance videos, shares in the PSA, “I love to dance, but I also love to cook. The reason I cook is because I have serious food allergies. I have to be careful because every single bite counts. The truth is food allergies affect more people than you might realize—there are usually two kids in a classroom with food allergies.”

The PSA was unveiled today during the Food Allergy Fund’s Annual Summit, an event bringing together scientists, innovators, policymakers, and advocates to advance food allergy research and explore new ways to make living with food allergies easier. The event underscores the progress made in food allergy science over the past decade and the growing momentum to improve prevention, treatments and ultimately find a cure.

About Nickelodeon:

Nickelodeon, now in its 46th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount’s (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

About the Food Allergy Fund:

The Food Allergy Fund (FAF) is the leading nonprofit dedicated to funding cutting-edge research to prevent, diagnose, and treat food allergies, a growing public health crisis affecting 10 percent of people in the United States and more than 300 million globally. Through innovative research grants and thought leadership summits, FAF is an incubator and convener, uniting scientists, policymakers, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs to drive breakthroughs. FAF’s mission is to create a future where no one has to suffer from food allergies. To learn more, visit www.foodallergyfund.org.