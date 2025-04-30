Iteris Technology Selected by City of Corona for Smart Mobility Upgrades

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc., the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management and part of Almaviva Group, today announced the City of Corona, California has awarded Iteris an over $4 million contract to provide the city with smart mobility infrastructure management technologies.

Corona will utilize Iteris’ software as a service (SaaS) solution ClearGuide® combined with new detection sensors and web-based communication infrastructure. Under the terms of the agreement, the city will have access to ClearGuide Roadways, an easy-to-use dynamic service that helps agencies improve real-time operations, incident management, work zone mobility, and transportation planning with traffic data and map content.

They will also deploy Vantage Apex®, Iteris’ AI-powered HD video and radar detection sensors and VantageLive!®, an easy-to-use, web-based data service that allows users to view activity at their intersections by automatically collecting and analyzing vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian data, removing the need for manual, costly data collection efforts. These technologies will enable Corona to gather more accurate road user detection and counts for several major arterial corridors, which they plan to aggregate to produce new, more efficient coordination patterns. In total, over 100 intersections across the city will benefit from this investment.

“I’m eager to have hi-resolution data readily available in an easy to digest format,” said Aaron M. Cox, PE, TE, PMP, senior engineer of traffic public works at the City of Corona. “Our team will use this information to make our arterial corridors operate more efficiently, and we’re looking forward to working with our partners to make this project happen.”

ClearGuide, Vantage Apex and VantageLive! are all key components of Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, the world’s most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. It applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

“We’re thrilled to be working with the City of Corona and Crosstown Electrical & Data on this project,” said Adam Cook, senior vice president and chief sales officer at Iteris. “With these technologies working together, this initiative will ultimately help to increase value, effectiveness and resilience in the city’s transportation infrastructure, all while making the roads safer and more efficient for travelers.”

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions and part of the Almaviva Group of businesses serving the transportation and logistics industry. Iteris’ cloud-enabled solutions help public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to make mobility safe, efficient, and sustainable. As a pioneer in intelligent transportation systems technology, Iteris’ advanced detection sensors, mobility and traffic data, software-as-a-service offerings, and consulting services represent a comprehensive range of mobility infrastructure management solutions that serve customers in North America and around the world.

For more information, visit Iteris’ website at www.iteris.com.

About Almaviva Group

Almaviva, an Italian digital innovation group, supports the country’s growth processes by embracing the challenges that companies must face in order to remain competitive in the digital age, innovating its own business models, organization, corporate culture, and ICT. With solid made-in-Italy expertise, Almaviva has built a global network consisting of 30 companies and 79 offices in Italy and abroad, with a significant presence in LATAM (Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic), as well as in the United States, Belgium, Spain, Finland, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Tunisia. For more information visit www.almaviva.it [almaviva.it]