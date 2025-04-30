VIA optronics AG Announces Strategic Collaboration with Autolink

NUREMBERG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIA optronics AG (OTC: VIAOY) (“VIA” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of interactive display solutions, today announced a new strategic collaboration with Autolink Information Technology Co., Ltd. (“Autolink”), a leader in intelligent connected vehicle technology.

The companies aim to expand each other's business scope by sharing resources in various areas and leveraging complementary advantages, including but not limited to technology, talent, market channels and other commercial interests through business, sales & marketing and technology cooperation. By combining their expertise, capabilities and capacities, VIA and Autolink aim to provide complete automotive system solutions for smart cockpit platforms, especially but not limited to the requirements of the German market.

Roland Chochoiek, Chief Executive Officer of VIA, commented, “We are excited to collaborate with Autolink. This collaboration will allow VIA to offer an even broader range of technical solutions and services to its customers. By combining synergies of both company's technologies, we can offer together complete system solutions that go beyond VIA optronics display, touch and camera solutions.”

Hongze Yang, Founder of Autolink, stated that the collaboration with VIA is a key part of Autolink’s "Integration, Globalization, Comprehensive" development strategy for 2035. "We are excited to partner with a company like VIA, which possesses advanced display technologies. This collaboration will accelerate the deployment of innovative smart cockpit technologies in the European market and jointly advance the evolution of in-vehicle human-machine interaction experiences."

About VIA:

VIA is a leading provider of interactive display solutions for multiple end markets in which superior functionality or durability is a critical differentiating factor. Its customizable technology is well-suited for high-end markets with unique specifications and demanding environments that pose technical and optical challenges for displays, such as bright ambient light, vibration and shock, extreme temperatures, and condensation. VIA’s interactive display solutions combine customized design, interactive displays, touch functionality, cameras, and other hardware components. VIA’s intellectual property portfolio, process know-how, optical bonding, metal mesh touch sensor and camera module technologies provide enhanced display solutions built to meet the specific needs of its customers.

About Autolink:

As a leading domestic technology company in the intelligent cockpit field, Autolink focuses on intelligent cockpit domain controller products, intelligent connected software products, and operation service products. The company is committed to becoming a leader and driver of transformation in the intelligent connected vehicle industry. Autolink boasts the world's first fully automated production line for automotive intelligent cockpit domain controllers, providing customers with optimal product solutions and the most stable product quality. Looking ahead, the company will continue to explore and strive for industry leadership and transformational leadership in the areas of cockpit-driving integration and intelligent driving.