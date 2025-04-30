Lineage, Inc. Announces First-Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Landmark Agreements With Long-Term Customer

NOVI, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINE) (the "Company"), the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

First-Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Total revenue decreased (2.7)% to $1,292 million

Breakeven GAAP net income, or $0.01 per diluted common share

Adjusted EBITDA decreased (7.0)% to $304 million; adjusted EBITDA margin decreased (110)bps to 23.5%

AFFO increased 48.0% to $219 million; AFFO per share increased 6.2% to $0.86

Declared quarterly dividend of $0.5275 per share, representing annualized dividend rate of $2.11 per share

Landmark Agreements with Tyson Foods

The Company issued a separate press release announcing landmark agreements with Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN, “Tyson Foods”), building on our longstanding, multi-continent customer relationship. Select details include:

Signing of a definitive agreement to acquire four cold storage warehouses and other related assets from Tyson Foods for $247 million

Plans to enter into an additional, multi-year warehousing agreement to design, build and operate two next-generation, fully automated cold storage warehouses in major U.S. distribution markets, which Tyson Foods will occupy as an anchor customer

Under the warehousing agreement, Tyson Foods will begin storing and moving product at Lineage’s newly developed Hazleton, Pennsylvania warehouse, establishing the location as a cold storage hub for Tyson Foods on the U.S. East Coast

In total, Lineage expects to deploy approximately $1 billion of capital over the coming years as part of these agreements

“The Tyson Foods agreements are the result of a long-standing relationship rooted in shared values,” said Greg Lehmkuhl, president and chief executive officer of Lineage. “We’re proud to partner with our valued customer on these landmark agreements, leveraging our global footprint, data-driven approach, LinOS, and automation technology. This is just another example of the unique value we can add to our customers.

"As expected, we experienced more normal seasonal trends in the first quarter after multiple years of elevated inventory levels. Our team continues to control costs well and improve productivity in an uncertain environment for our customers, the major food companies. Our network is intentionally built with flexibility in mind—allowing us to adapt to shifting customer needs while maintaining high levels of service across changing market conditions," added Lehmkuhl.

Maintaining 2025 Guidance

The Company continues to expect full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA of $1.35 to $1.40 billion and Adjusted FFO ("AFFO") per share of $3.40 to $3.60. The Company's guidance excludes the impact of unannounced future acquisitions or developments.

"We are maintaining our adjusted EBITDA and AFFO per share guidance, aided by contributions from our newly announced acquisitions. As we look forward to the balance of the year, we see a heightened level of uncertainty in our industry, driven by the potential impact of evolving U.S. tariff policies and related customer hesitancy. We believe we are well positioned given our leading network, innovative technology, and deep customer relationships," concluded Lehmkuhl.

Please refer to the Lineage's Earnings Presentation and Supplemental Information for additional details related to the Company's guidance.

First-Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call and Earnings Presentation with Supplemental

Please visit ir.lineage.com/events-and-presentations to view Lineage’s first-quarter 2025 Earnings Presentation and Supplemental Information.

Lineage will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s first-quarter 2025 financial results. Interested parties may listen by visiting the Lineage Investor Relations website at ir.onelineage.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately one year on the Company's investor relations website.

LINEAGE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions, except par values) March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 197 $ 175 Accounts receivable, net 847 826 Inventories 175 187 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 171 97 Total current assets 1,390 1,285 Non-current assets: Property, plant, and equipment, net 10,644 10,627 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 1,231 1,254 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 618 627 Equity method investments 128 124 Goodwill 3,379 3,338 Other intangible assets, net 1,116 1,127 Other assets 262 279 Total assets $ 18,768 $ 18,661 Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests, and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,132 $ 1,220 Accrued dividends and distributions 134 134 Deferred revenue 84 83 Current portion of long-term debt, net 55 56 Total current liabilities 1,405 1,493 Non-current liabilities: Long-term finance lease obligations 1,240 1,249 Long-term operating lease obligations 598 605 Deferred income tax liability 324 304 Long-term debt, net 5,130 4,906 Other long-term liabilities 425 410 Total liabilities 9,122 8,967 Commitments and contingencies (Note 16) Redeemable noncontrolling interests 41 43 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value per share – 500 authorized shares; 228 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 2 2 Additional paid-in capital - common stock 10,791 10,764 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (1,976 ) (1,855 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (231 ) (273 ) Total stockholders’ equity 8,586 8,638 Noncontrolling interests 1,019 1,013 Total equity 9,605 9,651 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity $ 18,768 $ 18,661 Expand

LINEAGE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 (unaudited) Net revenues $ 1,292 $ 1,328 Cost of operations 876 884 General and administrative expense 154 124 Depreciation expense 158 158 Amortization expense 54 53 Acquisition, transaction, and other expense 15 8 Restructuring, impairment, and (gain) loss on disposals (21 ) — Total operating expense 1,236 1,227 Income from operations 56 101 Other income (expense): Equity income (loss), net of tax (4 ) (2 ) Gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions, net 16 (11 ) Interest expense, net (60 ) (139 ) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt — (7 ) Total other income (expense), net (48 ) (159 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 8 (58 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 8 (10 ) Net income (loss) — (48 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests — (8 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Lineage, Inc. — (40 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency hedges and interest rate hedges (17 ) 3 Foreign currency translation adjustments 64 (74 ) Comprehensive income (loss) 47 (119 ) Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 5 (16 ) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Lineage, Inc. $ 42 $ (103 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.01 $ (0.28 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.01 $ (0.28 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 228 162 Diluted 228 162 Expand

LINEAGE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY (Unaudited)

(in millions) Common Stock Redeemable

noncontrolling

interests Number of

shares Amount at par

value Additional

paid-in capital Series A

preferred

stock Retained

earnings

(accumulated

deficit) Accumulated

other

comprehensive

ncome (loss) Noncontrolling

interests Total

equity Balance as of December 31, 2023 $ 349 162 $ 2 $ 5,961 $ 1 $ (879 ) $ (34 ) $ 622 $ 5,673 Distributions (1 ) — — — — — — (12 ) (12 ) Stock-based compensation — — — 3 — — — 2 5 Other comprehensive income (loss) — — — — — — (63 ) (8 ) (71 ) Redemption of redeemable noncontrolling interests (6 ) — — — — — — — — Redemption of common stock — — — (25 ) — — — — (25 ) Expiration of redemption option (92 ) — — 65 — — — 27 92 Redeemable noncontrolling interest redemption value adjustment 6 — — (6 ) — — — — (6 ) Net income (loss) — — — — — (40 ) — (8 ) (48 ) Reallocation of noncontrolling interests — — — (7 ) — — — 7 — Balance as of March 31, 2024 $ 256 162 $ 2 $ 5,991 $ 1 $ (919 ) $ (97 ) $ 630 $ 5,608 Expand

LINEAGE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY (Unaudited)

(in millions, except per share amounts) Common Stock Redeemable

noncontrolling

interests Number of

shares Amount at par

value Additional

paid-in capital Retained

earnings

(accumulated

deficit) Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss) Noncontrolling

interests Total

equity Balance as of December 31, 2024 $ 43 228 $ 2 $ 10,764 $ (1,855 ) $ (273 ) $ 1,013 $ 9,651 Dividends ($0.53 per common share) and other distributions ($0.53 per OP Unit and OPEU) — — — — (121 ) — (14 ) (135 ) Stock-based compensation — — — 19 — — 21 40 Other comprehensive income (loss) — — — — — 42 5 47 Redeemable noncontrolling interest redemption value adjustment (2 ) — — 2 — — — 2 Net income (loss) — — — — — — — — Reallocation of noncontrolling interests — — — 6 — — (6 ) — Balance as of March 31, 2025 $ 41 228 $ 2 $ 10,791 $ (1,976 ) $ (231 ) $ 1,019 $ 9,605 Expand

LINEAGE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ — $ (48 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision for credit losses 1 1 Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets 1 — Gain on insurance recovery (see Note 16, Commitments and contingencies) (24 ) — Depreciation and amortization 212 211 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, net — 7 Amortization of deferred financing costs and above/below market debt 2 6 Stock-based compensation 40 5 (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions, net (16 ) 11 Deferred income tax 11 (23 ) Put Options fair value adjustment 2 — Proceeds from insurance recoveries - business interruption (see Note 16, Commitments and contingencies) 8 — Other operating activities 2 3 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (excluding effects of acquisitions): Accounts receivable (24 ) 36 Prepaid expenses, other assets, and other long-term liabilities (39 ) (21 ) Inventories 12 2 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities and deferred revenue (51 ) (83 ) Right-of-use assets and lease obligations 2 (2 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 139 105 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (59 ) Deposits on pending acquisitions and related refunds, net — 2 Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (151 ) (147 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 2 2 Proceeds from insurance recovery on impaired long-lived assets 17 — Investments in Emergent Cold LatAm Holdings, LLC (7 ) (5 ) Other investing activity 1 5 Net cash used in investing activities (138 ) (202 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends and other distributions (134 ) (112 ) Redemption of redeemable noncontrolling interests — (6 ) Financing fees — (44 ) Proceeds from long-term debt — 81 Repayments of long-term debt and finance leases (25 ) (972 ) Payment of deferred and contingent consideration liabilities (2 ) — Borrowings on revolving line of credit 582 1,837 Repayments on revolving line of credit (398 ) (632 ) Redemption of common stock — (25 ) Other financing activity (2 ) (6 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 21 121 Impact of foreign exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash — (1 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 22 23 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 175 71 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 197 $ 94 Expand

Global Warehousing Segment

The following table presents the operating results of our warehouse segment for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Change (in millions except revenue per pallet) Warehouse storage $ 491 $ 516 (4.8 )% Warehouse services 453 453 — % Total global warehousing segment revenues 944 969 (2.6 )% Labor(1) 356 354 0.6 % Power 49 47 4.3 % Other warehouse costs(2) 179 183 (2.2 )% Total global warehousing segment cost of operations 584 584 — % Global warehousing segment NOI $ 360 $ 385 (6.5 )% Total global warehousing segment margin 38.1 % 39.7 % (160) bps Number of warehouse sites 469 463 Warehouse storage(3) Average economic occupancy Average occupied economic pallets (in thousands) 8,056 8,187 (1.6 )% Economic occupancy percentage 81.0 % 83.6 % (260) bps Storage revenue per economic occupied pallet $ 60.93 $ 62.98 (3.3 )% Average physical occupancy Average physical occupied pallets (in thousands) 7,506 7,603 (1.3 )% Average physical pallet positions (in thousands) 9,949 9,796 1.6 % Physical occupancy percentage 75.4 % 77.6 % (220) bps Storage revenue per physical occupied pallet $ 65.39 $ 67.82 (3.6 )% Warehouse services(3) Throughput pallets (in thousands) 12,984 12,874 0.9 % Warehouse services revenue per throughput pallet $ 32.02 $ 32.40 (1.2 )% Expand

____________________ Expand

Excludes less than $1 million of stock-based compensation expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Includes real estate rent expense (operating leases) of $23 million and $25 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively; and non-real estate rent expense (equipment lease and rentals) of $5 million and $5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Warehouse storage and warehouse services metrics exclude managed sites.

Same Warehouse Results

The following tables present revenues, cost of operations, same warehouse NOI, and margins for our same warehouses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Change (in millions except revenue per pallet) Warehouse storage $ 456 $ 483 (5.6 )% Warehouse services 419 430 (2.6 )% Total same warehouse revenues 875 913 (4.2 )% Labor 331 336 (1.5 )% Power 44 44 — % Other warehouse costs 163 167 (2.4 )% Total same warehouse cost of operations 538 547 (1.6 )% Same warehouse NOI $ 337 $ 366 (7.9 )% Total same warehouse margin 38.5 % 40.1 % (160) bps Number of same warehouse sites 427 427 Warehouse storage(1) Economic occupancy Average occupied economic pallets (in thousands) 7,487 7,671 (2.4 )% Economic occupancy percentage 82.1 % 83.6 % (150) bps Storage revenue per economic occupied pallet $ 60.88 $ 63.00 (3.4 )% Physical occupancy Average physical occupied pallets (in thousands) 6,974 7,109 (1.9 )% Average physical pallet positions (in thousands) 9,121 9,173 (0.6 )% Physical occupancy percentage 76.5 % 77.5 % (100) bps Storage revenue per physical occupied pallet $ 65.36 $ 67.97 (3.8 )% Warehouse services(1) Throughput pallets (in thousands) 11,894 12,109 (1.8 )% Warehouse services revenue per throughput pallet $ 32.06 $ 32.54 (1.5 )% Expand

____________________ Expand

Warehouse storage and warehouse services metrics exclude managed sites.

Non-Same Warehouse Results

The following tables present revenues, cost of operations, non-same warehouse NOI, and margins for our non-same warehouses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Change (in millions except revenue per pallet) Warehouse storage $ 35 $ 33 6.1 % Warehouse services 34 23 47.8 % Total non-same warehouse revenues 69 56 23.2 % Labor 25 18 38.9 % Power 5 3 66.7 % Other warehouse costs 16 16 — % Total non-same warehouse cost of operations 46 37 24.3 % Non-same warehouse NOI $ 23 $ 19 21.1 % Total non-same warehouse margin 33.3 % 33.9 % (60) bps Number of non-same warehouse sites(1) 42 36 Warehouse storage(2) Economic occupancy Average occupied economic pallets (in thousands) 569 516 10.3 % Economic occupancy percentage 68.7 % 82.8 % (1,410) bps Storage revenue per economic occupied pallet $ 61.51 $ 62.80 (2.1 )% Physical occupancy Average physical occupied pallets (in thousands) 532 494 7.7 % Average physical pallet positions (in thousands) 828 623 32.9 % Physical occupancy percentage 64.3 % 79.3 % (1,500) bps Storage revenue per physical occupied pallet $ 65.78 $ 65.63 0.2 % Warehouse services(2) Throughput pallets (in thousands) 1,090 765 42.5 % Warehouse services revenue per throughput pallet $ 31.52 $ 30.12 4.6 % Expand

____________________ Expand

Refer to our “Same Warehouse Analysis,” which describes the composition of our non-same warehouse pool. Warehouse storage and warehouse services metrics exclude managed sites.

Global Integrated Solutions Segment

The following tables presents the operating results of our global integrated solutions segment for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Change (in millions) Global Integrated Solutions segment revenues $ 348 $ 359 (3.1 )% Global Integrated Solutions segment cost of operations(1) 291 300 (3.0 )% Global Integrated Solutions segment NOI $ 57 $ 59 (3.4 )% Global Integrated Solutions margin 16.4 % 16.4 % — bps Expand

____________________ Expand

Excludes $1 million of stock-based compensation expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Capital Expenditures

Maintenance Capital Expenditures

The following table sets forth our recurring maintenance capital expenditures.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 (in millions) Global warehousing $ 29 $ 20 Global integrated solutions 1 5 Information technology and other 2 5 Maintenance capital expenditures $ 32 $ 30 Expand

Integration Capital Expenditures

The following table sets forth our integration capital expenditures.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 (in millions) Global warehousing $ 8 $ 8 Information technology and other 4 9 Integration capital expenditures $ 12 $ 17 Expand

External Growth Capital Investments

The following table sets forth our external growth capital investments.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 (in millions) Acquisitions, including equity issued and net of cash acquired and adjustments (1) $ — $ 59 Greenfield and expansion expenditures 37 36 Energy and economic return initiatives 16 22 Information technology transformation and growth initiatives 14 12 External growth capital investments $ 67 $ 129 Expand

____________________ Expand

Excludes buildings and land acquired through exercise of finance lease purchase options, where amount paid did not exceed the finance lease liability.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliations

Reconciliation of NOI to Net Income (Loss) Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ — $ (48 ) Stock-based compensation expense in cost of operations 1 — General and administrative expense 154 124 Depreciation expense 158 158 Amortization expense 54 53 Acquisition, transaction, and other expense 15 8 Restructuring, impairment, and (gain) loss on disposals (21 ) — Equity (income) loss, net of tax 4 2 (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions, net (16 ) 11 Interest expense, net 60 139 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt — 7 Income tax expense (benefit) 8 (10 ) Total segment NOI $ 417 $ 444 Expand

Reconciliation of EBITDA, EBITDAre, and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ — $ (48 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization expense 212 211 Interest expense, net 60 139 Income tax expense (benefit) 8 (10 ) EBITDA $ 280 $ 292 Adjustments: Allocation of EBITDAre of noncontrolling interests — (1 ) EBITDAre $ 280 $ 291 Adjustments: Net (gain) loss on sale of non-real estate assets (2 ) (1 ) Acquisition, restructuring, and other 17 9 Technology transformation 5 3 (Gain) loss on property destruction (24 ) — (Gain) loss on foreign currency exchange transactions, net (16 ) 11 Stock-based compensation expense 40 5 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt — 7 Non-real estate impairment 1 — Allocation related to unconsolidated JVs 3 1 Allocation adjustments of noncontrolling interests — 1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 304 $ 327 Net revenues $ 1,292 $ 1,328 Adjusted EBITDA margin 23.5 % 24.6 % Expand

Reconciliation of FFO, Core FFO, and Adjusted FFO to Net Income (Loss) Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions, except per share information) 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ — $ (48 ) Adjustments: Real estate depreciation 85 85 In-place lease intangible amortization 1 2 Real estate depreciation, (gain) loss on sale of real estate and real estate impairments on unconsolidated JVs 1 1 Allocation of noncontrolling interests — (1 ) FFO $ 87 $ 39 Adjustments: Net (gain) loss on sale of non-real estate assets (2 ) (1 ) Finance lease ROU asset amortization - real estate related 18 18 Non-real estate impairment 1 — Acquisition, restructuring, and other 20 9 Technology transformation 5 3 (Gain) loss on property destruction (24 ) — (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions, net (16 ) 11 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt — 7 Core FFO $ 89 $ 86 Adjustments: Non-real estate depreciation and amortization 100 100 Finance lease ROU asset amortization - non-real estate 8 7 Amortization of deferred financing costs 3 6 Amortization of debt discount / premium (1 ) — Deferred income taxes expense (benefit) 11 (23 ) Straight line net operating rent 1 (2 ) Stock-based compensation expense 40 5 Recurring maintenance capital expenditures (32 ) (30 ) Allocation related to unconsolidated JVs 1 1 Allocation of noncontrolling interests (1 ) (2 ) Adjusted FFO $ 219 $ 148 Reconciliation of weighted average common shares outstanding: Weighted average common shares outstanding 228 162 Partnership common units and OP Units held by Non-Company LPs 22 20 Equity compensation and other unvested units 6 — Adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 256 182 Adjusted FFO per diluted common share $ 0.86 $ 0.81 Expand

