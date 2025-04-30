Continental Pump Company and Integrity Pump & Motor Partner to Form Kinetiflo Group

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Continental Pump Company, a leading manufacturer of progressive cavity pumps since 1946, and Integrity Pump & Motor, a manufacturer known for their innovative products in the vertical turbine and horizontal centrifugal pump industry, have strategically partnered to form Kinetiflo Group. This new pump manufacturer provides a comprehensive range of high-quality pump solutions for diverse industries, including mining, food & beverage, and wastewater.

Kinetiflo Group's commitment to a customer-first approach is powerfully demonstrated through its key differentiators:

Speed : Kinetiflo Group's strategic network of locations across the United States, coupled with a robust inventory, ensures significantly reduced lead times compared to large pump manufacturers.

: Kinetiflo Group's strategic network of locations across the United States, coupled with a robust inventory, ensures significantly reduced lead times compared to large pump manufacturers. Access : Recognizing that timely support is crucial, Kinetiflo Group ensures readily accessible support from experienced pump experts.

: Recognizing that timely support is crucial, Kinetiflo Group ensures readily accessible support from experienced pump experts. Quality: Committed to delivering exceptional performance and longevity, many of Kinetiflo’s pumps are built with upgraded materials as the standard, ensuring reliable operation in the most demanding environments.

“The combined expertise and resources of Continental and Integrity will allow us to provide unparalleled value to our customers,” said Jim Aubrey, CEO of Kinetiflo Group. “For too long customers have faced challenges with the responsiveness of large pump manufactures. Kinetiflo is committed to being a true partner and a reliable resource they can always count on."

Founded in 1946 by George Health Sr., Continental Pump Company brings decades of experience in progressive cavity pumps for a wide range of end markets, a legacy that continues today with the active involvement of George Health Jr. Integrity Pump & Motor was founded in 2017 by Brian Dascher, who remains dedicated to its mission of setting new standards in the vertical turbine and horizontal centrifugal pump industry.

About Kinetiflo Group

Kinetiflo Group, formed by the partnership of Continental Pump Company and Integrity Pump & Motor, provides a comprehensive range of high-quality pump solutions for diverse industries, including mining, food & beverage, and wastewater. Built on a foundation of speed, agility, and integrity, Kinetiflo is committed to exceeding customer needs by delivering quality pumps quickly, backed by expert support. For more information, please visit kinetiflo.com.