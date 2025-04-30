Wind River Expands Partnership with Capgemini to Deliver Next-Generation Private Cloud Solutions for Enterprises

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wind River®, a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge, today announced a partnership expansion with Capgemini in the US designed to help enterprises modernize infrastructure and applications, migrate and manage workloads and data, and drive digital transformation — all while improving cost efficiency and ensuring compliance with data sovereignty regulations.

In the wake of rising costs and evolving compliance requirements, enterprises are actively evaluating alternatives to traditional infrastructure. The company’s partnership with Capgemini addresses this demand by combining Wind River’s cloud-native, ultra-reliable infrastructure technologies, including Wind River Cloud Platform and eLxr Pro, with Capgemini’s deep systems integration, business transformation, and application modernization capabilities.

This new partnership delivers a compelling value proposition for enterprises across industries seeking to accelerate time to market and derive more impactful business outcomes, including aerospace, automotive, defense, financial services, manufacturing, and retail. The collaboration will provide enterprises with:

Next-generation private cloud platforms that are secure, flexible, and cost-optimized.

Modernized infrastructure and application stacks tailored to specific industry requirements and regulatory landscapes.

tailored to specific industry requirements and regulatory landscapes. Centralized infrastructure management and automation to streamline operations and reduce total cost of ownership.

“Combining Capgemini’s deep expertise in software, products and platforms, and infrastructure transformation with Wind River’s technology stack creates a differentiated offering for enterprise clients across industries,” said Raj Nath, Head of Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, and Life Sciences in North America & Member of the Group Executive Committee at Capgemini. “Together, we are enabling a path to intelligent, compliant, and cost-effective digital infrastructure.”

“Enterprises today are looking for scalable, secure, and cost-effective alternatives to traditional infrastructure. Our partnership with Capgemini will enable organizations to build tailored, future-ready solutions that meet the unique demands of their industries,” said Jay Bellissimo, President of Wind River. “Targeting sectors with complex compliance and performance needs, this partnership will deliver high-impact transformation programs that scale globally. From edge to core to cloud, clients will benefit from a seamless modernization journey across infrastructure, platforms, and applications.”

For more information on Wind River Cloud Platform, visit www.windriver.com/studio/edge-cloud/distributed-edge-cloud; and to learn more about eLxr Pro, visit www.windriver.com/products/elxr-pro.

