Lake Trust Credit Union Selects Upstart for Personal Lending

BRIGHTON, Mich. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lake Trust Credit Union (Lake Trust), a leading credit union serving 200,000 members and businesses throughout Michigan with over $2.5 billion in assets, has announced its partnership with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, to offer personal loans to more consumers.

“At Lake Trust, we are committed to supporting our members and the communities we serve across the state in their path to financial wellbeing,” said David Morgan, Chief Lending Officer & EVP of Lending at Lake Trust Credit Union. “With Upstart, we’ve been able to reach more prospective members digitally and provide new members a competitive personal lending offering that fits their needs and supports them in meeting their financial goals.”

Lake Trust Credit Union started lending as a partner on the Upstart Referral Network in January 2025. As part of the Upstart Referral Network, qualified personal loan applicants on Upstart.com who meet Lake Trust’s credit policies receive tailored offers as they seamlessly transition into a Lake Trust-branded experience to complete the online member application and closing process.

“We are excited to have Lake Trust as part of the family of Upstart lending partners,” said Michael Lock, Senior Vice President of Lending Partnerships at Upstart. “Through the Upstart Referral Network, Lake Trust is offering an all-digital, personal lending solution with a strong new member experience that lays the foundation for building long-term relationships through its additional financial solutions.”

To learn more about Upstart for Credit Unions and the Upstart Referral Network, please watch this video.

About Upstart

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is the leading AI lending marketplace, connecting millions of consumers to more than 100 banks and credit unions that leverage Upstart’s AI models and cloud applications to deliver superior credit products. With Upstart AI, lenders can approve more borrowers at lower rates while delivering the exceptional digital-first experience customers demand. More than 90% of loans are fully automated, with no human intervention by Upstart. Founded in 2012, Upstart’s platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small-dollar “relief” loans. Upstart is based in San Mateo, California.

About Lake Trust Credit Union

Lake Trust Credit Union strives to support its members, team members and communities in their journey toward wellbeing. Lake Trust understands that harnessing the power in all of us is key to building stronger communities and helping Michiganders reach their goals. Lake Trust currently serves nearly 200,000 members—including both individuals and business owners— and has branches in more than 20 cities, towns and villages throughout the state. To learn more, visit Lake Trust at laketrust.org.