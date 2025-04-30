Venture Capricorn Closes Sell-Side Advisory of Swan Electric Plumbing Heating & Air with SEER Group

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Venture Capricorn has completed another successful sell-side transaction to The SEER Group (SEER) with the acquisition of Dallas-based Swan Electric Plumbing Heating & Air. (Swan), a leading provider of residential and commercial plumbing, HVAC, and electrical services throughout Dallas and the greater DFW area.

The Swan team will continue to provide the high-quality service and expertise customers have come to expect in the greater Dallas area, while benefiting from SEER’s industry-leading resources and support as they look to expand their Texas footprint. “The SEER Group came in and cared and connected with our family- focused company culture,” said Scott Sarlay and Nicholas Riddell, Founders and Owners of Swan Electric Plumbing Heating & Air.

Venture Capricorn served as the exclusive sell-side strategic advisor in this deal, “VCap was the best partner we could hope for in the sell-side process qualifying the buyer universe,” said Sarlay. The VCap team’s in-depth scope of work helped us prepare our historical accounting, inventory, and business history for the proper partner that matched our goals and culture. VCap worked with us on evaluating multiple interested parties, evaluating Letters of Intent, (LOIs) to get us the right deal. They worked day and night to help us land the right partner that aligns with our culture, focusing on our capabilities, roots, goals and family-focused company culture.”

Swan has served the DFW and surrounding communities for nearly a decade, offering reliable Electrical, Plumbing, HVAC installation, maintenance and repair services for both residential and commercial clients. Swan was one of the largest privately held residential service providers in the area and plans to continue to serve this community for years to come. This deal reflects Venture Capricorn’s unique combination of experience and commitment to representing top-tier Residential/ Commercial Service founders that have specific goals for their legacy and valuation expectations.

About Swan:

Swan was founded by Scott Sarlay and Nicholas Riddell in Sunnyvale, Texas. Swan quickly distinguished itself through its commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and customer satisfaction, building a reputation as a trusted service provider in becoming one of the largest privately owned residential service companies in DFW. “What began as a specialized plumbing and electrical services firm has evolved into a comprehensive solutions provider, offering tailored services across residential and light commercial markets. Today, our portfolio includes electrical maintenance, complex installations, plumbing, and HVAC solutions,” stated Riddell.

About Venture Capricorn:

Established and respected in its Texas roots, Venture Capricorn is a middle market investment bank based in Austin, Texas. We deliver extraordinary results to our clients that consistently surpass their value expectations.

Venture Capricorn is connected with Strategic and PE buyers that can underwrite and close deals efficiently. Not all are created equal; our firm works closely with buyers that bring a unique combination of speed, certainty, deep industry knowledge and operational resources that make value-added partners. We are humbled and proud of our long-lasting connections between owners and qualified buyers.