Karman Space & Defense Officially Opens Its New Decatur Facility with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: Fueling Innovation and Advancing National Security

DECATUR, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Karman Space & Defense (“Karman” or “the Company”) (NYSE: KRMN), a leader in the design, development and production of critical, next-generation system solutions for launch vehicle, satellite, spacecraft, missile defense, hypersonic and UAS customers, today announced the official opening of its new, innovative facility in Decatur, Alabama. The milestone was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by industry leaders, elected officials, and community partners.

“Karman’s expansion in Decatur reflects our strong commitment to our customers, to national security, and to the future of space exploration,” said Tony Koblinski, CEO of Karman Space & Defense. Share

Karman’s new 30,000 square foot Decatur facility has been configured to maximize operational efficiency and support advanced defense and space systems, including design, engineering, manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing. Strategically located in the heart of a thriving aerospace and defense corridor, the Decatur site positions Karman close to major primes and critical infrastructure, enabling the agile delivery of mission-ready solutions for the U.S. Department of Defense and commercial space partners.

Karman’s Decatur facility is set to onboard talent across a range of engineering disciplines, including quality engineering and assurance, as well as engineering and assembly technicians. The new site will create new, high skilled jobs in the region and reinforce Karman’s commitment to workforce development and local economic growth.

“Karman’s expansion in Decatur reflects our strong commitment to our customers, to national security, and to the future of space exploration,” said Tony Koblinski, CEO of Karman Space & Defense. “Our new, cutting-edge facility enhances our ability to deliver mission-critical systems that strengthen U.S. defense capabilities and expand the boundaries of space innovation, powered by advanced technology, collaboration, and a bold vision for the future.”

About Karman Space & Defense

Karman Space & Defense is a leader in the design, development and production of critical, next-generation system solutions for launch vehicles, satellites and spacecraft, missile defense, hypersonics and UAS customers. Building on nearly 50 years of history and success, we deliver Payload & Protection Systems, Aerodynamic Interstage Systems, and Propulsion & Launch Systems to more than 70 prime contractors supporting more over 100 space and defense programs. Karman is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA, with multiple facilities across the United States. For more information, visit our website, Karman-SD.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections, our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Karman, will prove to be correct or that any of our expectations, estimates or projections will be achieved.

Numerous factors could cause our actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, including the factors described in the filings we make with the SEC from time to time and, without limitation, that a significant portion of our revenue is generated from contracts with the United States military and U.S. military spending is dependent upon the U.S. defense budget; U.S. government contracts are subject to a competitive bidding process that can consume significant resources without generating any revenue; our business and operations expose us to numerous legal and regulatory requirements, and any violation of these requirements could materially adversely affect our business, results of operations, prospects and financial condition; our inability to adequately enforce and protect our intellectual property or defend against assertions of infringement could prevent or restrict our ability to compete; and we have in the past consummated acquisitions and intend to continue to pursue acquisitions, and our business may be adversely affected if we cannot consummate acquisitions on satisfactory terms, or if we cannot effectively integrate acquired operations. Readers are directed to the risk factors identified in the filings we make with the SEC from time to time, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov under Karman Holdings Inc.

The forward-looking statements included in this announcement are only made as of the date of this announcement. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable law.

For additional media and information, please follow us

LinkedIn

X

Instagram

YouTube