Siemens and Outreach Partner to Enhance Sales Execution

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Outreach, the first and only AI Sales Execution Platform built for intelligent revenue workflows, today announces an expanded partnership with the Digital Industries business at Siemens, a leading technology company.

The power of Outreach lies in its ability to apply AI to improve productivity. Share

Working with Outreach, the Digital Industries team is enhancing data-driven workflows to unify global prospecting, pipeline management and forecasting. By better harnessing sales engagement data, improving data hygiene and quality, and further harmonizing processes, the Digital Industries sales team can focus even more on the human side of sales: team and customer relationships.

Put together, these enhancements create a more empowered team, an improved customer experience and ultimately drive revenue for the business. Currently "live" in 20 countries, the Digital Industries business plans to expand Outreach’s forecasting technology to its remaining territories in 2025.

“As a global leader in innovation, we look to partner with others who innovate in their markets. Outreach’s next level AI powered sales platform is a key tool in digitally empowering our sales team,” said Scot Gardner, Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Siemens Digital Industries. “We have seen the value of Outreach extend beyond our own team, with improved customer feedback and business transparency. Outreach’s Sales Execution Platform enhances how we support and sell to our customers. We look forward to working together and integrating the latest AI products into our workflows.”

“Technology is changing the way revenue teams work and with the power of AI, every rep can now perform like your best rep. We partnered with Siemens to drive transformation across globally dispersed revenue teams in different industries,” said Abhijit Mitra, Outreach CEO. “The power of Outreach lies in its ability to apply AI to improve productivity. The quicker revenue organizations embrace this transformation, the better their revenue outcomes will be.”

Register for Unleash 2025 to see Siemens Digital Industries share its sales transformation story in-person. Learn more about Outreach’s revenue action offerings here.

About Outreach

Outreach is the first and only Sales Execution Platform built for intelligent revenue workflows. Built on the world’s largest foundation of customer interactions and go-to-market team data, Outreach gives teams the tools they need to design, execute, and continuously improve a revenue strategy that is disciplined, achievable, and optimized for every stage of the customer journey. The world’s most effective revenue organizations, including Okta, SAP, Siemens, Snowflake, and Verizon use Outreach to power workflows, put customers at the center of their business, and win in the market. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington, with offices worldwide. To learn more, please visit https://www.outreach.io/.

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) empowers companies of all sizes within the process and discrete manufacturing industries to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformation across the entire value chain. Siemens’ cutting-edge automation and software portfolio revolutionizes the design, realization and optimization of products and production. And with Siemens Xcelerator – the open digital business platform – this process is made even easier, faster, and scalable. Together with our partners and ecosystem, Siemens Digital Industries enables customers to become a sustainable Digital Enterprise. Siemens Digital Industries has a workforce of around 70,000 people worldwide.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. The company’s purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably.

In fiscal 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €75.9 billion and net income of €9.0 billion. As of September 30, 2024, the company employed around 312,000 people worldwide on the basis of continuing operations. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.