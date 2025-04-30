Cboe Canada Welcomes Harvest ETFs as Newest ETF Issuer

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cboe Canada Inc. (“Cboe Canada”) is excited to welcome Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. (“Harvest ETFs”) for their inaugural ETF launch on Cboe Canada. The Harvest Bitcoin Enhanced Income ETF and Harvest Bitcoin Leaders Enhanced Income ETF and provide exposure to bitcoin and operators within the bitcoin landscape and now trade on Cboe Canada under the symbols HBIX and HBTE, respectively.

Harvest Bitcoin Leaders Enhanced Income ETF – (HBTE) is designed to offer capital appreciation and monthly cash distributions by investing in an exchange traded fund or portfolio of exchange traded funds which provide exposure to underlying price movements of the U.S. dollar price of bitcoin. The fund also employs a covered call strategy to provide monthly cash distributions. HBIX will use leverage to seek to achieve its investment objectives and will not hedge its foreign currency exposure.

Harvest Bitcoin Enhanced Income ETF – (HBIX) aims to invest in issuers engaged in bitcoin related activities that at the time of investment have a market capitalization of US $250 million and securities listed on a developed market stock exchange. Issuers engaged in bitcoin related activities include bitcoin miners, bitcoin trading and wallets, bitcoin software and tech services, digital assets and services, payment processors and decentralized finance, transaction processing, staking, and issuers that pursue a strategy of holding bitcoin. To provide monthly cash distributions, HBTE will write covered calls. HBTE will use leverage to seek to achieve its investment objectives and will not hedge its foreign currency exposure.

“Harvest ETFs is excited to launch its first two Bitcoin ETFs – ‘HBTE’ and ‘HBIX’ – on the Cboe Canada exchange,” said Harvest ETFs President and CEO Michael Kovacs. “We are happy to partner with Cboe Canada for the first time, gaining access to its next generation capital raising and liquidity solutions and exceptional client service.”

“These ETFs provide investors the opportunity to gain exposure to the Bitcoin ecosystem through HBTE and access the movement of the price of Bitcoin with HBIX,” said Michael Kovacs. “Both are overlaid with an active covered call strategy and employ modest leverage to generate high monthly cash distributions.”

Investors can trade units of all Harvest ETFs through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers.

“It is an honour to welcome Harvest ETFs to Cboe Canada and strengthen our marketplace with yet another leading fund issuer,” remarked Joacim Wiklander, President & CEO of Cboe Canada. “Given that cryptocurrency remains a significant area of interest for Canadian investors, Harvest is addressing an important market demand by combining bitcoin exposure with complex investment methodologies. We're excited to build on this relationship and continue to bring more innovative ETF solutions to Canadian investors.”

Cboe Canada is home to ETFs from Canada’s largest ETF issuers, over 100 Canadian Depositary Receipts (CDRs), and some of the most innovative Canadian and international growth companies. Cboe consistently facilitates 15% of all volume traded in Canadian listed securities. Click here for a complete view of all Cboe-listed securities.

About Cboe Canada

Cboe Canada is a Tier 1 stock exchange providing a best-in-class listing experience for issuers that are shaping the economies of tomorrow. Fully operational since 2015, Cboe Canada lists investment products and companies seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

Cboe Canada is part of Cboe Global Markets, the leading securities and derivatives exchange network. With exchanges in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Cboe is harnessing its footprint around the world to equip Issuers with essential capital market solutions.

Cboe powers ETF Market Canada, a user-friendly platform providing investors and advisors with one-stop access to ETF research and analysis. Real-time, institutional-grade data allows users to compare, contrast, and explore the entire universe of 1,200+ Canadian ETFs, free of charge.

About Harvest ETFs

Founded in 2009, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. is an Independent Canadian Investment Fund Manager. At Harvest, we believe in wealth creation and preservation through investment in leading businesses, long-term growth industries, or growth trends. Our philosophy guides the composition of all Harvest ETFs, including Harvest High Income Shares ETFs. These ETFs provide exposure to the long-term growth of US companies through single-stock ownership, overlaid with an active covered call writing strategy. Our range of income ETFs aim to deliver steady monthly income, allowing investors to choose the ETFs that best suit their needs. Our approach is designed to offer balanced and resilient portfolios, aligning with our commitment to delivering sustainable returns over the long term.

