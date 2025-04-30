Find and Buy with AI: Visa Unveils New Era of Commerce

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AI is transforming how we shop and pay. Visa is bringing the power of its network and decades-long expertise to bring trust and security to AI-driven commerce. Introduced today at the Visa Global Product Drop, Visa Intelligent Commerce enables AI to find and buy. It is a groundbreaking new initiative that opens Visa’s payment network to the developers and engineers building the foundational AI agents transforming commerce.

“Soon people will have AI agents browse, select, purchase and manage on their behalf,” said Visa’s Chief Product and Strategy Officer Jack Forestell. “These agents will need to be trusted with payments, not only by users, but by banks and sellers as well.”

“Just like the shift from physical shopping to online, and from online to mobile, Visa is setting a new standard for a new era of commerce,” said Forestell. “Now, with Visa Intelligent Commerce, AI agents can find, shop and buy for consumers based on their pre-selected preferences. Each consumer sets the limits, and Visa helps manage the rest.”

Creating a Trusted Future for AI Commerce

Millions of people will soon rely on AI to find the perfect sweater, research a new vacation spot or fulfill their grocery list. Visa will remove friction from the payment itself, making it possible to transact in an AI-driven world in a way that is secure and trusted.

Visa Intelligent Commerce builds off more than 30 years of expertise working with AI and machine learning to manage risk and fraud to enable safe and secure payment experiences. Together with AI industry leaders including Anthropic, IBM, Microsoft, Mistral AI, OpenAI, Perplexity, Samsung, Stripe and more, Visa will enable personalized, secure AI commerce on a global scale.

“We’re working with companies at the forefront of AI innovation to encourage AI platform participation and support new ways to pay with security and trust as our number one priority,” added Forestell. “Together with our partners, we fully embrace AI’s potential to transform all aspects of commerce, payments and business.”

Empowering Consumers, Merchants and Developers

Visa will help transform AI commerce, today a futuristic, relatively unknown concept, into a seamless, secure and personalized experience for merchants and consumers alike.

Visa Intelligent Commerce brings a suite of integrated APIs and a commercial partner program to AI platforms, enabling developers to deploy Visa’s AI commerce capabilities securely and at scale.

Visa Intelligent Commerce offers:

AI-Ready Cards: Replaces card details with tokenized digital credentials, enhancing security for consumers and simplifying payment processes for developers. They confirm that a consumer’s chosen agent is allowed to act on a consumer’s behalf and bring identity verification to AI commerce. Only the consumer can instruct the agent on what to do and when to activate a payment credential.

Replaces card details with tokenized digital credentials, enhancing security for consumers and simplifying payment processes for developers. They confirm that a consumer’s chosen agent is allowed to act on a consumer’s behalf and bring identity verification to AI commerce. Only the consumer can instruct the agent on what to do and when to activate a payment credential. AI-Powered Personalization: The consumer is in control. Consumers share basic Visa spend and purchase insights with their consent to improve agent performance and personalize shopping recommendations.

The consumer is in control. Consumers share basic Visa spend and purchase insights with their consent to improve agent performance and personalize shopping recommendations. Simple and Secure AI Payments: Allows consumers to easily set spending limits and conditions, providing clear guidelines for agent transactions. Commerce signals are shared in real-time with Visa, enabling Visa to effect transaction controls and help to manage disputes.

Visa's payment technologies, including tokenization and authentication APIs, will help enable transactions to be secure and seamless, providing confidence for consumers using AI to shop and buy. Visa has decades of experience in helping to manage fraud, along with a robust data platform, and is using this experience to enable the Visa Intelligent Commerce program.

For more information on Visa Intelligent Commerce, visit visa.com/intelligentcommerce.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.