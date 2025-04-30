Apprenti and SHRM Foundation Partner to Expand HR Apprenticeship Opportunities Through HR RAP

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apprenti and the SHRM Foundation are partnering to expand the Human Resources Registered Apprenticeship Program (HR RAP)— a scalable, earn-and-learn model that opens the door to long-term careers in human resources.

The new collaboration, Apprenti + SHRM Foundation HR RAP, brings together Apprenti’s proven track record in launching and managing Registered Apprenticeship Programs and SHRM Foundation’s deep expertise in human resources and talent development. Together, they’re making it easier for employers to build a future-ready HR workforce and for individuals to access high-quality training and career advancement.

HR RAP blends classroom instruction with paid, on-the-job experience - creating a hands-on learning pathway that benefits both apprentices and employers. For businesses, it’s a cost-effective way to upskill talent. For individuals, it’s a chance to gain real-world HR experience while earning a paycheck.

“The SHRM Foundation has created a thoughtful model for HR career development,” said Jennifer Carlson, Executive Director of Apprenti. “We’re proud to bring Apprenti’s national infrastructure and expertise to help expand HR RAP, ensuring more employers and job seekers can benefit from this hands-on, work-based pathway into the HR profession.”

The need for HR talent is growing. The U.S. Department of Labor estimates 86,200 job openings for HR professionals each year, and the field is expected to grow by 8% through 2033—twice the national average. However, many employers struggle to find candidates with the right combination of skills and experience. HR RAP was created to fill that gap.

“Teaming up with Apprenti allows us to reach more employers and future HR professionals through an established, trusted apprenticeship infrastructure,” said Wendi Safstrom, President, SHRM Foundation. “Together, we can accelerate the development of tomorrow’s HR leaders.”

Apprenti will provide the operational backbone to help scale the program nationally, while the SHRM Foundation will continue to contribute industry-led HR content and assist with employer engagement. The Apprenti + SHRM Foundation HR RAP partnership is committed to shaping a stronger HR workforce pipeline for the future.

To learn more or get involved, visit https://apprenticareers.org/employers/human-resources/