Sidus Space and Saturn Satellite Networks Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Support Development of Next-Generation GEO Satellite Platform

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), an innovative, agile space mission enabler, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Saturn Satellite Networks, Inc., a pioneering developer of space-based reprogrammable payloads and geostationary (GEO) satellite solutions redefining access to space communications. This agreement outlines a strategic collaboration to support the development and deployment of Saturn’s SBN-X platform — a new low-cost, high-performance GEO satellite solution. Under the MOU, Sidus Space will work closely with Saturn to provide critical support across various activities. Saturn intends to award Sidus a scope of work that includes Assembly, Integration, and Testing at Sidus’ advanced manufacturing facilities in Cape Canaveral, Florida; acquisition of certain satellite subcomponents; as well as mechanical component engineering and manufacturing services.

“We are excited to collaborate with Saturn Satellite Networks on the groundbreaking SBN-X initiative,” said Carol Craig, CEO of Sidus Space. “The selection of Sidus as Saturn's partner leverages our proven expertise in spacecraft design, integration, and testing, while aligning with our mission to provide flexible, cost-effective space solutions for commercial and government customers.”

The SBN-X platform is designed to provide affordable GEO satellite communications offering a 5kW analogue payload and 100Gbps high-throughput, digital payload system. The collaboration between Sidus and Saturn is expected to broaden market access and expand both companies’ capabilities in supporting new and emerging GEO communications needs.

“Our partnership with Sidus Space strengthens the foundation of the SBN-X platform, combining their agile manufacturing capabilities with our vision for transforming GEO communications,” said Tom Choi, CEO of Saturn Satellite Networks. “Together, we’re positioned to rapidly deliver next-generation satellite solutions, at a significantly lower price point, to meet the rapidly evolving demands of expanding global markets.”

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a space mission enabler providing flexible, cost-effective solutions, including satellite manufacturing and technology integration, AI-driven space-based data solutions, mission planning and management operations, AI/ML products and services and space and defense hardware manufacturing. With its mission of Space Access Reimagined®, Sidus Space is committed to rapid innovation, adaptable and cost-effective solutions, and the optimization of space system and data collection performance. With demonstrated space heritage, including manufacturing and operating its own satellite and sensor system, LizzieSat®, Sidus Space serves government, defense, intelligence and commercial companies around the globe. Strategically headquartered on Florida’s Space Coast, Sidus Space operates a 35,000-square-foot space manufacturing, assembly, integration and testing facility and provides easy access to nearby launch facilities. For more information, visit: www.sidusspace.com.

About Saturn Satellite Networks, Inc.

Established in 2017 and launched in 2018 Saturn Satellite Networks (SSN) Inc., is a space technology and service developer lead by an experienced team of satellite design, manufacturing, sales, and operations professionals with over 300 years of experience to redefine the approach for creating reliable and affordable satellites at GEO, MEO and LEO. The company initially developed the Nationsat a 2kW GTO platform in 2018 - 2019. Nationsat achieved and passed the PDR based on a contract with an international customer. Saturn then developed the SBN-1, a 10kW 100Gbps HTS satellite using an all-digital, reprogrammable payload provided by CesiumAstro. Given the changing market dynamics of the GEO markets and taking the lessons learned from the earlier programs, SSN has evolved its approach to GEO and NGSO by introducing their newest platforms called SBN-X and Caelsat in 2024 and 2025. The newest systems provide the best-in-class power, cost and a very innovative approach to the launch options ensuring compatibility with established launch systems along with newly emerging mini launchers. We work with world leading third party components into our system to ensure not only lower costs but maximum reliability and advanced technologies. We work with end users, government as well as satellite operators to provide technology and financing solutions to meet their requirements for affordable space. https://www.saturnsatellite.net/

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.