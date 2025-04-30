DDN and Nebius Collaborate to Power Next-Generation AI Infrastructure for Seamless Enterprise Adoption

CHATSWORTH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DDN, a global leader in AI and data intelligence solutions, has partnered with Nebius, one of the world’s most advanced AI cloud providers, to deliver unprecedented performance, scalability, and efficiency for enterprise AI workloads. By integrating DDN Infinia and EXAScaler into its AI cloud, Nebius is setting a new industry benchmark—offering enterprises an end-to-end, high-performance solution tailored to the demands of next-generation AI.

Powering the Future of AI with an End-to-End AI Cloud

As an elite AI cloud provider, Nebius is building some of the world’s most highly performant infrastructure to power AI innovation. Recognizing the increasing demand for ultra-fast, scalable AI infrastructure, Nebius sought out a best-in-class data intelligence platform to empower enterprises in training, inferencing, and real-time AI applications. DDN emerged as a clear choice, providing a dual-stack solution—Infinia for high-performance data orchestration and EXAScaler for extreme parallel file system performance—capable of delivering maximum efficiency at scale.

Why Nebius Chose DDN Infinia and EXAScaler

DDN’s AI-native, high-performance data architecture now powers Nebius AI Cloud, providing enterprises with:

AI-Optimized, SLA-Driven Performance – Infinia guarantees extreme reliability and speed, accelerating AI model training and deployment while EXAScaler delivers unmatched data throughput and I/O consistency.

– Infinia guarantees extreme reliability and speed, accelerating AI model training and deployment while EXAScaler delivers unmatched data throughput and I/O consistency. Seamless Scaling Across Cloud and On-Prem Environments – Businesses can instantly scale workloads across Nebius' AI cloud, hybrid setups, and air-gapped systems without bottlenecks using EXAScaler’s industry-leading parallel file system.

– Businesses can instantly scale workloads across Nebius' AI cloud, hybrid setups, and air-gapped systems without bottlenecks using EXAScaler’s industry-leading parallel file system. Ultra-Fast Data Processing for AI at Scale – Infinia and EXAScaler eliminate data latency challenges, ensuring AI pipelines operate at peak efficiency—even for multi-trillion-parameter models.

– Infinia and EXAScaler eliminate data latency challenges, ensuring AI pipelines operate at peak efficiency—even for multi-trillion-parameter models. Enterprise-Ready AI Infrastructure – With DDN and Nebius, enterprises can deploy AI workloads faster, more efficiently, and at a lower cost than ever before.

A Bold Vision for the Future of AI

"To lead in AI, enterprises require infrastructure that delivers breakthrough speed, scalability, and seamless integration,” said Paul Bloch, President and Co-Founder at DDN. "By partnering with Nebius, we’re breaking down traditional barriers to AI adoption and delivering a next-generation cloud platform that transforms how AI is built and scaled worldwide."

"Our mission is to provide cutting-edge AI cloud infrastructure that enables innovation worldwide at speed and scale," said Arkady Volozh, CEO of Nebius. "With DDN, we’re able to help enterprises do this seamlessly and efficiently."

Together, Nebius and DDN are redefining enterprise AI, delivering the fastest, most scalable AI cloud infrastructure available today—empowering businesses to lead in the AI era. To learn more, please visit ddn.com.

About Nebius

Nebius (NASDAQ:NBIS) is a technology company building full-stack infrastructure to service the explosive growth of the global AI industry, including large-scale GPU clusters, cloud platforms, and tools and services for developers. Headquartered in Amsterdam and listed on Nasdaq, the company has a global footprint with R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.

Nebius’s core business is an AI-centric cloud platform built for intensive AI workloads. With proprietary cloud software architecture and hardware designed in-house (including servers, racks and data center design), Nebius gives AI builders the compute, storage, managed services and tools they need to build, tune and run their models.

A Preferred cloud service provider in the NVIDIA Partner Network, Nebius offers high-end infrastructure optimized for AI training and inference. The company boasts a team of over 500 skilled engineers, delivering a true hyperscale cloud experience tailored for AI builders.

To learn more, please visit www.nebius.com.

About DDN

DDN is the world’s leading AI and data intelligence company, empowering organizations to maximize the value of their data with end-to-end HPC and AI-focused solutions. Its customers range from the largest global enterprises and AI hyperscalers to cutting-edge research centers, all leveraging DDN’s proven data intelligence platform for scalable, secure, and high-performance AI deployments that drive 10x returns.

