Premier Anesthesia Partners with Holzer Health System to Enhance Anesthesia Services Across Southeast Ohio

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Premier Anesthesia, one of the nation’s oldest and largest privately held, single-specialty anesthesia practice management companies, today announced its new partnership with four key facilities in the Holzer Health System: Holzer Gallipolis, Holzer Gallipolis Surgery Center, Holzer Jackson and Holzer Athens Surgery Center.

This collaboration underscores Premier Anesthesia’s continued commitment to expanding in the region by partnering with hospitals and surgery centers to deliver exceptional anesthesia care in a variety of clinical settings. The partnership also represents an emerging model for anesthesia care, in which an anesthesia practice management company partners with a hospital to transition members of the clinical team to an employed model and facilitate a smooth operation of the clinical program.

The Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) on the Holzer anesthesia team will be employed with the health system, and Premier Anesthesia will work as the hospital’s practice management partner to grow the number of clinical providers to support coverage needs across all four locations and bring best practices for clinical care, practice management and patient service. The group plans to recruit additional CRNAs and physician anesthesiologists to support coverage needs across the four facilities and will operate care models that vary based on each facility’s needs. Surgical services include a diverse case mix—from obstetrics and endoscopy, to ophthalmology, orthopedics and more.

“We are honored to partner with Holzer Health System, an organization that shares our dedication to high-quality, patient-centered care,” said Preston Smith, president of Premier Anesthesia. “This collaboration allows us to bring our tailored anesthesia solutions to a region known for combining cutting-edge technology with care that is focused on the needs of patients and their families.”

Premier Anesthesia is unique as one of the only remaining independent, national anesthesia groups that does not have any outside ownership or influence from private equity investors or public shareholders. Smith notes, “As a private group, our ownership structure allows us to align completely with the needs of the patients and hospital facilities and surgery centers, whereas private equity-backed groups that seek increased profits and higher returns from their investment models can result in reduced staffing, inadequate coverage, poor service, provider burnout, loss of control by hospitals and runaway costs. Premier Anesthesia is frequently engaged by hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers to stabilize programs, tap into its substantial recruiting strength to improve staffing and coverage, and provide administrators with robust, transparent data reporting for visibility and control over growing their surgical services, while containing the escalating costs of anesthesia.”

Premier Anesthesia brings more than a decade of service in the state of Ohio, and this collaboration takes on a heightened significance with the company’s recent expansion in the region. This growth in the Ohio market not only amplifies Premier Anesthesia’s commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare services in the state but also underscores the pivotal role its hospitals play in the Ohio healthcare landscape. Premier Anesthesia is a member of the Ohio Hospital Association’s Corporate Partner Program.

Holzer Gallipolis, a 266-bed, Joint Commission-accredited hospital and designated Rural Referral Center, has been serving the Southeast Ohio River Valley since 1909 with a focus on advanced care and community service. The hospital includes the dedicated Holzer Gallipolis Surgery Center that supports a broad range of inpatient and outpatient surgical procedures. Holzer Jackson is a modern outpatient facility offering primary and specialty care, imaging and lab services with a strong emphasis on accessibility and quality. Holzer Athens Surgery Center delivers advanced surgical care across a wide range of specialties in a state-of-the-art outpatient setting.

By partnering with these facilities in the Holzer Health System, Premier Anesthesia is continuing its mission to build and manage the most effective and collaborative anesthesia teams in the industry, helping hospitals and healthcare facilities achieve superior clinical, operational and patient outcomes.

ABOUT HOLZER HEALTH SYSTEM

Holzer Health System is a not-for-profit multi-disciplinary regional health system with locations throughout southeastern Ohio and western West Virginia. The system includes two hospital locations, multiple clinical locations, long-term care entities, and more than 180 providers in more than 30 medical specialties. Holzer provides the entire continuum of care for the communities we serve. For more information, visit www.holzer.org.

ABOUT PREMIER ANESTHESIA

Premier Anesthesia is one of the nation’s largest privately held anesthesia management companies. Solely focused on building and managing the best anesthesia teams in the industry, its leadership brings extensive experience and expertise in hospital-based physician staffing, recruiting and management, helping hospital and healthcare facilities across the country achieve superior clinical, business and patient outcomes. Premier Anesthesia is part of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. Learn more at www.premieranesthesia.com.