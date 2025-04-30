PensionPro, 7 Simple Machines Partner to Produce Payroll and Analytics Service to Enhance Census Reporting for TPAs

HARRISBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmericanTCS’s PensionPro, a provider of workflow automation software for third-party administrators (TPAs), is partnering with 7 Simple Machines, a builder of platforms that automate compliance and funding for retirement plans, to offer a new service designed to ease the burden of year-end census reporting for TPAs.

The combination of 7 Simple Machine’s powerful data automation capabilities and PensionPro’s user-friendly workflow solutions will make it easier and less expensive for TPAs to collect and analyze payroll and census data.

This joint service, to be launched later this year, will provide a more cohesive user experience, and lessen the burden felt by TPAs during data collection.

“This partnership allows us to offer TPAs a new level of visibility and control over their census data,” said Darren Conner, Chief Operating Officer of PensionPro. “By integrating with the 7 Simple Machines platform, we’re giving TPAs a faster and more efficient way to handle year-end processes.”

Ted Youngs, Director of Strategy of 7 Simple Machines, added, “Together, we’re helping TPAs dip a toe into the future of payroll data management without the massive financial investment traditionally required.”

About PensionPro

PensionPro, an AmericanTCS business, was formed in 2010 as a solution for TPAs in the increasingly complex world of pension management and business management technology. PensionPro develops TPA specific software to track and manage Clients, Plans, Contacts and Projects. The software suite focuses on providing tools for managing projects and analyzing profitability by reviewing employee time and client fees. Plan sponsor website integration further enhances a TPA firm’s ability to easily and securely gather information and deliver documents to their clients and referral sources. PensionPro’s cloud service model also removes the burden of handling an enterprise level IT infrastructure required to run the applications.

About 7 Simple Machines and Dynamis

7 Simple Machines is the leader in retirement plan automation. Dynamis, our premium data and analytics platform, is designed to streamline compliance work for Third Party Administrators (TPAs). The platform consolidates data from over one hundred payroll providers, supplying standardized reports that span from annual census to individual pay stubs, and a data intelligence layer that highlights errors and omissions from plan sponsors in real time.