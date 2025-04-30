Ballogy Teams Up With PrepStar to Level the Playing Field for Student-Athlete Recruiting

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ballogy Inc., the leading skills development and assessment platform for youth and amateur athletes, has announced a new partnership with PrepStar, the nation's premier college recruiting service. This collaboration will integrate the Ballogy Skills Assessment (BSA) into the recruiting profiles of PrepStar athletes, providing college scouts and coaches with objective, data-driven insights for athletes across all sports. The partnership also includes an integrated development course powered by Ballogy, personalized training plans, and exclusive training content hosted within the Ballogy app, further enhancing an athlete’s journey to collegiate athletics.

The BSA is a first-of-its-kind universal skills metric available exclusively on the Ballogy app. Developed with input from middle school, high school, and collegiate-level coaches and athletes, the BSA is designed to objectively evaluate a player’s skills in various contexts. Video of the test is automatically captured within the Ballogy app and is reviewed, verified, and scored. The PrepStar integration will enable student-athletes to add their BSA results to their recruiting profile, showcasing their skills in a measurable and standardized format and giving them a distinct advantage in the competitive recruiting process.

“Ballogy enables any athlete, anywhere in the world, to train, track their development, and easily share their results with coaches and recruiters,” said Todd Young, Founder and CEO of Ballogy. “We are excited to bring together our AI skills tracking and development curriculum with PrepStar’s college recruiting resources to level the playing field for all aspiring athletes. Together, student-athletes will have all the tools they need to track and improve their skills while giving college scouts and coaches the objective data they need to make informed decisions on potential recruits.”

“For more than four decades, PrepStar has been dedicated to helping student-athletes navigate the recruiting process and find the right fit at the collegiate level,” said Jeff Duva, CEO of PrepStar. “By incorporating AI-powered performance insights from Ballogy into their profiles, we’re giving promising athletes a powerful tool to differentiate themselves in the eyes of college recruiters.”

Through this collaboration, Ballogy and PrepStar aim to provide a hands-on approach to recruiting expectations and development, transforming how student-athletes are discovered, evaluated, and ultimately recruited.

About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports. Ballogy’s first-of-its-kind skills development and assessment app gives coaches an opportunity to deliver a vetted training program to their players year-round, all from the palm of their hand. The training curriculum available on the Ballogy app is endorsed by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and has been widely adopted by middle schools, high schools, and camp programs throughout North America.

The Ballogy app is available for free in the Google Play and App Store. For more information, visit https://www.ballogy.com/.

About PrepStar

Founded in 1981 by Jeff Duva, PrepStar is the nation’s most trusted and respected name in college recruiting. Initially known as Collegiate Sports of America, PrepStar was the first-ever collegiate recruiting organization designed to help student-athletes and their families navigate the competitive and often complex world of college recruitment. For 44 years, PrepStar has helped more than 75,000 athletes secure more than $2.5 billion in athletic scholarships and financial aid, making it the leading resource for athletes aspiring to compete at the collegiate level. PrepStar is dedicated to providing athletes with the resources, knowledge, and visibility they need to connect with college programs across all sports. For more information, visit https://www.prepstar.com/.