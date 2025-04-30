VGS Expands Partnership with Visa to Pioneer AI-Driven Commerce with Secure Payments Infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VGS, The World’s Leader in Tokenization, is proud to announce an expansion of its successful, long-term partnership with Visa. Building on years of product partnership and shared achievements, VGS will be a preferred pilot partner with Visa through the Visa Intelligent Commerce program, helping to pioneer the future of AI commerce. Today, VGS powers 4.5B tokens globally, many of which are Visa cards, for some of the largest platforms, merchants, FIs, and fintechs in the world. Now, our long-standing strategic partnership for payments tokenization is evolving into foundational infrastructure to enable AI and Agent-driven commerce experiences, an emerging ecosystem often called Agentic Commerce. This evolution signifies a strengthened commitment from both organizations to leverage their respective strengths and expertise to deliver even greater and more secure payment outcomes for all commerce participants, from Merchants to Developers to Fintechs of all types around the world.

“We believe that tokenization unlocks payments in agentic commerce,” says VGS CEO, Chuck Yu. “And we’re excited to partner with Visa to establish secure payments infrastructure and benchmarks for agentic commerce designed to enable AI agents, acting on behalf of payers, to seamlessly discover, evaluate, and complete purchase transactions.”

With both companies at the forefront of empowering agentic commerce and merchant platforms, Visa and VGS remain committed to collaborating on empowering agentic commerce to scale and grow.

Read more about Visa Intelligent Commerce here: https://usa.visa.com/about-visa/newsroom/press-releases.releaseId.21366.html

About VGS

Founded in 2015, VGS is The World's Leader in Payment Tokenization and trusted credential management platform, depended on by Fortune 500 companies, merchants, fintechs, and banks alike. VGS’ mission is to revolutionize the way sensitive data is stored and secured, enabling organizations to manage information across cards, bank accounts, and digital wallets with ease. VGS stores sensitive data and tackles critical payment acceptance challenges such as multi-PSP management, card issuance, payment orchestration enablement, PCI compliance, and the protection of personally identifiable information (PII). With over 4 billion tokens managed globally, VGS offers a comprehensive suite of solutions, including a composable Card Management Platform, a PCI-compliant Vault, and advanced network value-added services such as Network Tokens, Account Updater, and Card Attributes.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.