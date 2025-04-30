Pure Lithium Announces Engagement with Kingston Process Metallurgy to Scale Lithium Metal Anode Production

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pure Lithium Corporation, a disruptive Boston-based, vertically integrated lithium metal battery technology company, is pleased to announce a strategic agreement with Kingston Process Metallurgy (KPM) to collaboratively scale, design, construct, and commission Pure Lithium’s proprietary pilot-scale lithium metal anode production reactor.

Pure Lithium is advancing battery technology with a lithium metal vanadium oxide battery enabled by a novel, scalable, and cost-effective lithium metal electroplating process, Brine to Battery™, that bypasses traditional lithium compound production. In collaboration with KPM, known for its deep expertise in designing and optimizing complex chemical and metallurgical systems, the company is developing a fully integrated demonstration reactor capable of producing highly pure lithium metal anodes of varying thicknesses. The reactor will demonstrate the technical and economic viability of Pure Lithium’s end-to-end process, encompassing selective lithium extraction, electrochemical plating and efficient materials recycling. The project sets the foundation for future pilot plant and commercial development, supporting Pure Lithium’s mission to sustainably bring lithium from Brine to Battery™.

Emilie Bodoin, Pure Lithium Founder and CEO, comments: “Our lithium metal anode technology was a necessary first step to commercializing our lithium metal batteries. Without this technology at scale, these batteries would never reach commercialization due to the high cost and low quality of lithium metal produced by existing methods. I was first introduced to Kingston Process Metallurgy during my time with Argonne National Laboratory and I am pleased to work with them, given their deep expertise in metallurgical system design and development. The team at KPM will play a critical role in scaling our innovative lithium electroplating technology into a fully operational pilot-scale reactor. Their hands-on approach and experience in scaling complex processes gives us confidence as we move toward pilot-scale production and continue building a truly next-generation lithium metal battery at commercially viable price point.”

About Pure Lithium

Pure Lithium is a disruptive Boston-based lithium metal battery technology company led by its founders, inventor and lithium expert, CEO Emilie Bodoin, and world-renowned battery and metallurgical expert, MIT Emeritus Professor Donald R. Sadoway, as full-time CSO. The Company's novel Brine to Battery™ technology combines metal extraction and anode production, bypassing traditional lithium compound production. The resulting pure lithium metal anode is the core component of our lithium metal vanadium oxide battery, a step-change improvement over today’s lithium-ion technology in cell performance, cost and safety. Additionally, the battery is free of graphite, cobalt, nickel and manganese. For more information, visit www.purelithium.io or email news@purelithium.io.

About Kingston Process Metallurgy

Kingston Process Metallurgy (KPM) is a Canadian company specializing in transforming innovative ChemTech ideas into commercially viable processes through deep technical expertise and hands-on development. With a multidisciplinary team of engineers, chemists, scientists, and technicians, KPM offers end-to-end support from laboratory-scale testing to pilot plant design and operation. Their mission is to bring clarity to process development—clarity on technical feasibility, economic potential, and the most efficient path to commercialization. Leveraging strengths in chemistry, unit operations, techno-economic analysis, and custom experimental design, KPM is a trusted partner for companies scaling breakthrough technologies.