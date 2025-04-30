NOG Expands Credit Facility

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) (the “Company” or “NOG”) today announced the completion of its semi-annual borrowing base redetermination under its reserves-based revolving credit facility (the “Facility”). In connection with the redetermination, the elected commitment amount increased from $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion and the borrowing base remains unchanged at $1.8 billion. The Company’s bank group now includes 20 banks with the addition of CIBC Capital Markets.

MANAGEMENT COMMENT

“We are pleased to announce a 7% increase to our revolving credit facility despite an increasingly challenging macro environment,” commented Chad Allen, NOG’s Chief Financial Officer. “The increased commitment by our lenders demonstrates the financial strength of NOG’s assets and risk management practices.” Mr. Allen continued, “We are also pleased to announce the expansion of our bank group to twenty and welcome CIBC Capital Markets to our growing team of financial partners.”

ABOUT NOG

NOG is a real asset company with a primary strategy of acquiring and investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in the premier hydrocarbon producing basins within the contiguous United States. More information about NOG can be found at www.noginc.com.

