Myriota Expands Agreement with Spire Global to Scale its IoT Constellation with 16 More Satellites

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, announced an expanded Space Services agreement with Myriota to design, build and operate 16 satellites with enhanced second-generation payloads for the IoT provider.

These new launches will see Myriota's IoT connectivity become operational across 40+ satellites. Since initially partnering in 2021, Myriota has scaled its IoT connectivity platform rapidly and cost effectively by deploying its network software on Spire satellites that are optimized to host and run Myriota’s advanced network in space. With this agreement, Myriota is expanding into satellite hardware in space through Spire Space Services.

"In a world where IoT connectivity is increasingly crucial, satellites and space technology are more than just tools; they are foundational to the future of global communication networks," said Theresa Condor, CEO of Spire Global. “As Myriota's constellation grows, so does our collaboration with them, expanding from software to hardware with payloads that address the critical gaps in IoT communication. With Spire Space Services we are thrilled to continue our long-term work with Myriota in reimagining how the world connects.”

The expansion of Myriota’s global space infrastructure will allow for more scalable and reliable IoT connectivity for smart devices worldwide. Myriota customers will have enhanced security, faster data access, reduced latency, and improved device control and firmware updating capabilities.

“Across sectors from agriculture and water to logistics, satellite-connected IoT sensors offer unparalleled insights into operations and are driving dramatic improvements in operational efficiency,” said Ben Cade, CEO of Myriota. “At Myriota we are working with customers around the globe delivering ultra-low power networks, with sensor battery lives measured in years. We are delighted to be working with Spire to further extend our network to help more industries, in more countries gain critical intelligence from the field, and apply this to deliver better outcomes for industry, society and the planet.”

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth so that organizations can make decisions with confidence in a rapidly changing world. Spire builds, owns, and operates a fully deployed satellite constellation that observes the Earth in real time using radio frequency technology. The data acquired by Spire’s satellites provides global weather intelligence, ship and plane movements, and spoofing and jamming detection to better predict how their patterns impact economies, global security, business operations and the environment. Spire also offers Space as a Service solutions that empower customers to leverage its established infrastructure to put their business in space. Spire has nine offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg, Germany and Singapore. To learn more, visit spire.com.

About Myriota

Myriota is a global leader in low-cost, low-power, secure direct-to-orbit satellite connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT), and small power-constrained devices. Founded in 2015, Myriota’s space-based network delivers scalable, affordable IoT data services and energy-efficient hardware that is essential for sectors such as agriculture, logistics, water management and environmental conservation. For more information, visit myriota.com. Follow us here: LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube.

