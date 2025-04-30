CARFAX Canada and Kijiji Partner to Deliver Improved Vehicle Valuations

LONDON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CARFAX Canada, the nation's leading provider of vehicle history and valuation information, and Kijiji, a trusted name for Canadians seeking a seamless car shopping experience, are thrilled to announce a new partnership. This collaboration is set to help Canadians buy and sell used vehicles with more confidence by providing trusted pricing information.

The integration of CARFAX Canada’s comprehensive valuation capability into Kijiji’s platform will help Canadians make smarter decisions about used cars. By providing the average market price for every vehicle listed on Kijiji, CARFAX Canada enables sellers to set competitive asking prices while giving buyers peace of mind that they are getting a fair deal.

“Determining an accurate price of a specific vehicle can be one of the most challenging parts of buying and selling in the used market," said Shawn Vording, president of CARFAX Canada. "With economic changes impacting prices in real-time, our partnership with Kijiji to help bring additional understanding and transparency to vehicle valuation is more important than ever.”

CARFAX Canada’s average market price is based on actual transaction data for similar vehicles in average condition, not just asking prices. This price is dynamically adjusted by considering factors such as year, make, model, trim, odometer readings, location, and real-time market fluctuations. CARFAX Canada is able to provide more accurate and realistic car values by leveraging its comprehensive vehicle information database which consists of billions of records.

Through this integration, Kijiji compares CARFAX Canada’s average market price to the asking price set by sellers on the platform. This comparison provides a deal rating ranging from “great price” to “higher price” based on how asking price stacks up to the average market value. It equips both buyers and sellers with the information needed to confidently close the deal.

“At Kijiji, our goal is to simplify the car shopping experience for all Canadians,” stated Leanne Kripp, Chief Sales Officer at Kijiji. “The integration of CARFAX Canada’s trusted vehicle valuation data allows us to provide even greater value ​​and transparency to our users by enhancing their understanding of used vehicle prices. This collaboration ultimately helps make car shopping easier.”

Canadians looking to buy or sell a used car backed by trusted CARFAX Canada data can visit Kijiji.ca to take advantage of this feature and enjoy a more informed and confident car shopping experience.

About CARFAX Canada

CARFAX Canada, a part of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), is Canada’s definitive source of automotive information, delivering vehicle history, valuation and service solutions. Drawing on billions of data records from thousands of sources, its products enable used vehicle buyers, sellers and vehicle service providers to make informed decisions. CARFAX Canada is dedicated to transparency and is trusted to provide vehicle history, valuation and service information to dealerships, vehicle manufacturers, consumers, service shops, major auctions, governments, insurance providers and police agencies. www.carfax.ca Connect with CARFAX Canada on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Kijiji Canada

Since 2005, Kijiji has been a leader in helping Canadians find great deals and make money in their communities. Kijiji spans over 400 categories including Home, Housing, Autos, and everything in between, enabling millions of Canadians to shop locally and sustainably. Kijiji is the number one most visited marketplace for Rentals and Autos in Canada.

Kijiji also offers a variety of automotive and commercial solutions tailored for all business needs. We enable connections between businesses and customers who are in a shopping mindset, making Kijiji a premium advertising platform in Canada.

Kijiji is part of Adevinta: a global online classifieds specialist and sustainability leader with 40+ products in 14 countries.

