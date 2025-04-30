Portland Bolt Expands with Acquisition of Vermont-Based Applied Bolting Technology

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Portland Bolt & Manufacturing Co., LLC (Portland Bolt), a leading domestic manufacturer and global provider of anchor bolts and nonstandard construction fasteners, today announced it has acquired Applied Bolting Technology (Applied Bolting), a Vermont-based manufacturer of industry leading Direct Tension Indicating washers (DTIs).

The acquisition supports Portland Bolt’s strategy to expand its geographic footprint, domestic manufacturing capabilities, and further grow its global relationships in structural and industrial bolting applications. Applied Bolting’s proprietary Squirter® DTIs provide a visible indication of proper bolt tension, simplifying installation and inspection processes, and increasing bolting accuracy.

“We are excited to welcome the Applied Bolting team to the Portland Bolt family,” said Blake Ray, CEO of Portland Bolt. “Applied Bolting’s innovative products, strong customer relationships, and passion to educate the industry complement our existing businesses and will enable us to deliver even greater value to our clients across the world.”

The acquisition strengthens Portland Bolt’s position in the fastener industry and furthers its long-term growth strategy to expand into adjacent product categories while maintaining best-in-class service and lead times. Applied Bolting’s leadership, first-in-class technical team, and operations will remain in Bellows Falls, Vermont.

“We’re excited to partner with Portland Bolt and take the next step in Applied Bolting’s journey,” said John Cummings, President of Applied Bolting. “Our combined capabilities will allow us to grow our footprint, expand our offerings, and continue delivering high-performance solutions to our customers.”

About Portland Bolt

Portland Bolt is a leading manufacturer of nonstandard construction fasteners and bolts. Founded in 1912, Portland Bolt maintains ~165k sq ft across two manufacturing facilities, both of which include hot-dip galvanizing operations. Portland Bolt Northwest is in Portland, Oregon and Portland Bolt Southeast is in North Augusta, South Carolina. The company services a diverse group of end markets, including government and infrastructure, non-residential construction, general industrial, steel fabrication, and more. Portland Bolt’s competitive advantage centers around its best-in-class lead times and service, value-added offerings, and superior quality.

G2 Capital Advisors served as exclusive buy-side advisor to Portland Bolt on the successful transaction.

For more information on Portland Bolt, its people, product selection, and more, please visit https://www.portlandbolt.com/.

About Applied Bolting Technology

Headquartered in Bellows Falls, VT and founded in 1994, Applied Bolting Technology is the leading domestic manufacturer of Direct Tension Indicators (DTIs). Its proprietary bolting solutions provide visual confirmation of bolt tension in structural connections and are used across construction, infrastructure, energy, and industrial markets globally.

For more information on Applied Bolting Technology, its people, bolting solutions, and more, please visit https://www.appliedbolting.com/.