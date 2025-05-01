-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to NYSERDA Green Revenue Bonds, Series 2025A

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to nine serial bonds and one term bond issued by New York State Energy Research and Development Authority Residential Clean Energy and Energy Efficiency Financing Green Revenue Bonds, Series 2025A ("NYSERDA 2025A”), a $59.77 million asset-backed securitization collateralized by residential solar loans and home improvement loans originated by New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (“NYSERDA” or the “Authority”). The serial bonds have maturity dates ranging from 2026 through 2034 and the term bond matures in 2040. The NYSERDA 2025A Bonds are not guaranteed by NYSERDA and are non-recourse. The transaction is structured with all bonds supported by overall enhancement of 47.39% (overcollateralization plus amounts deposited into the reserve account).

NYSERDA is a public benefit corporation created in 1975 pursuant to the Public Authorities Law of the State of New York. The Authority is dedicated to the development and adoption of energy conservation technologies consistent with economic, social and environmental objectives across the state. To this end, NYSERDA offers solar and energy efficiency loans to one-to-four family residential structures for eligible projects, as dictated by NYSERDA’s Green Jobs - Green New York program (“GJGNY Program”).

KBRA applied its General Global Rating Methodology for Asset-Backed Securities as well as its Consumer Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology, Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology. In applying the methodologies, KBRA analyzed NYSERDA's portfolio pool data, underlying collateral pool and proposed capital structure under stressed cash flow assumptions. KBRA considered its operational review of NYSERDA, as well as periodic update calls with the Authority. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Michael Polvere, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-3339
michael.polvere@kbra.com

Juhi Paranjape, Associate
+1 646-731-1340
juhi.paranjape@kbra.com

Melvin Zhou, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2412
melvin.zhou@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

