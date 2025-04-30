YCharts Strengthens Canadian Presence With Aviso Integration and Proposal Generation Tools

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YCharts, a leading investment research and proposal generation platform, is expanding its presence in the Canadian wealth management market with a new integration with Aviso Wealth, a leading Canadian wealth management firm serving financial institutions and independent advisors. This integration enables seamless proposal generation, portfolio analysis, and investment research for Canadian advisors, enhancing their ability to drive client engagement and grow assets under management (AUM).

With the increasing demand for customizable, compliance-friendly proposals, Canadian firms are looking for modern solutions that streamline client communications and drive business growth. YCharts has become the go-to platform for financial advisors, empowering them to present clear, data-driven investment strategies that resonate with clients. Through this integration, YCharts is now embedded directly into the tech stack of a major Canadian wealth management platform, allowing advisors affiliated with Aviso to generate powerful, client-ready proposals with ease.

Empowering Canadian Advisors to Grow AUM

Beyond its integration with Aviso, YCharts has been expanding its reach in the Canadian market through strategic partnerships with Designed Securities and other wealth management firms.

"Advisors need technology that simplifies complexity while maintaining depth and sophistication in their proposals," said Michael Konopaski, CFO at Designed Securities. "With the new Aviso integration, YCharts takes this even further, helping our advisors win new clients and deepen existing relationships."

Strengthening Canadian Advisor Success Through Key Partnerships

The partnership with Designed Securities and others provides advisors with enhanced tools for investment research, proposal generation, and client engagement, enabling them to build stronger relationships and accelerate AUM growth.

In addition to deepening integrations and partnerships across Canadian wealth management firms, YCharts continues to build its presence on the ground with dedicated team representation in Canada, ensuring we’re closely aligned with the needs of Canadian advisors and firms.

"We are dedicated to equipping advisors with the best tools to deliver exceptional client experiences," said Caleb Eplett, Chief Product Officer at YCharts. "With our expanded integrations and partnerships, we’re ensuring that Canadian advisors have seamless access to powerful investment research and proposal tools that help them grow their businesses."

About YCharts

YCharts is a leading financial technology Software as a Service (SaaS) platform designed to elevate client communications and empower wealth management teams to make smarter investment decisions. With advanced analytics, powerful visualization tools, and comprehensive data, YCharts is built to enhance team cohesion, ensuring uniformity across investment-related workflows and scalable operations. YCharts offers an ideal solution for wealth management firms looking to maintain consistency in client communication and investment strategies across multiple teams and offices, ultimately driving significant AUM growth.

