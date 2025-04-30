New Five9 Fusion for Salesforce Deepens Partnership to Deliver Integrated AI-Powered Customer Experiences

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five9 (Nasdaq: FIVN), provider of the Intelligent CX Platform, today announced Five9 Fusion for Salesforce, an offering that combines Five9’s real-time system of action with Salesforce’s #1 AI CRM, to create a fully integrated, AI-elevated solution for customer experience. With a new product and services bundle available today, this enhanced integration helps businesses deliver better customer experience, hyper-personalized self-service, and achieve smarter results with a future-ready foundation to drive meaningful business outcomes for our joint customers.

The launch of Five9 Fusion for Salesforce builds on a foundation of deep collaboration and co-development between the two companies. With Five9 Fusion for Salesforce, organizations gain a powerful advantage in delivering seamless, AI-driven customer experiences. This launch also lays a strong foundation for upcoming innovations, including Bring Your Own Channel (BYOC) and integrations with Agentforce, Salesforce’s digital labor platform designed to augment teams with trusted autonomous agents, to develop its solution. These innovations give customers even more flexibility and control as they evolve their contact center strategy in the era of AI.

“Our expanded partnership with Salesforce represents a powerful combination of two industry leaders committed to transforming customer experience,” said Jake Butterbaugh, SVP, Global Partner Organization at Five9. “With Five9 Fusion for Salesforce, we’re delivering a deeply integrated, AI-elevated solution that helps organizations hyper-personalize every customer interaction, empowering human and AI agents to work more efficiently, and drive meaningful business outcomes.”

Five9 Fusion for Salesforce delivers a unified, AI-powered experience by combining deep integration with Salesforce and the advanced capabilities of the Five9 platform:

Five9 Voice : Direct integration with Service Cloud Voice embeds call metadata and recordings directly into the customer record – providing a complete and accessible view of every interaction.

: Direct integration with Service Cloud Voice embeds call metadata and recordings directly into the customer record – providing a complete and accessible view of every interaction. AI Agents : Streamlines self-service and seamlessly passes call summaries from the AI agent to the human agent within the voice call object – so customers never repeat themselves and can seamlessly pick up where the customer left off.

: Streamlines self-service and seamlessly passes call summaries from the AI agent to the human agent within the voice call object – so customers never repeat themselves and can seamlessly pick up where the customer left off. Five9 TranscriptStream : Enables real-time voice call transcription and streams live data into Salesforce to ground Einstein for Service AI features Next Best Actions, Reply Recommendations, and Call Summaries.

: Enables real-time voice call transcription and streams live data into Salesforce to ground Einstein for Service AI features Next Best Actions, Reply Recommendations, and Call Summaries. Intelligent Voice Routing: Five9’s robust real-time system of action automatically and instantly directs interactions to the most appropriate AI or human agent, using real-time insights to drive faster, more personalized service.

“Salesforce’s leading partner ecosystem is at the forefront of the AI enterprise, where humans and AI work together to drive customer success with autonomous agents and agent actions,” said Nick Johnston, SVP of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development at Salesforce. “Five9 Fusion for Salesforce and its AI-powered integrations will allow organizations to personalize experiences at scale, reduce time to value, and drive increased customer satisfaction.”

Five9 has cultivated a 15+ year partnership with Salesforce, having supported over 1,000 shared customers and 160,000+ service representatives. Five9 has quickly doubled its Bring Your Own Telephony (BYOT) adoption in 2025, as more enterprises seek to scale their contact center operations with Five9 and activate Salesforce Einstein for Service capabilities natively within Salesforce.

Learn more about Five9 Fusion for Salesforce and our partnership and integrations with Salesforce here: www.five9.com/fusion-sfdc

Salesforce, Agentforce, Einstein, Service Cloud and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.

About Five9

Five9 empowers organizations to create hyper-personalized and effortless AI-driven customer experiences that deliver better business outcomes. Powered by Five9 Genius AI and our people, the Five9 Intelligent CX Platform is trusted by 3,000+ customers and 1,400+ partners globally. The New CX starts here and it's at the heart of every winning experience. For more information, visit www.five9.com

Engage with us @Five9, LinkedIn, Facebook, Blog