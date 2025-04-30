Aptarro and Nextech announce strategic partnership to simplify revenue cycle management for specialty healthcare groups.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aptarro (formerly Alpha II, LLC), a leading provider of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions for healthcare networks across the U.S., is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Nextech, a provider of award-winning, specialty-specific software solutions.

Aptarro’s RevCycle Engine is a powerful, proven solution built to simplify and automate revenue cycle operations for large, complex organizations—making it a strong fit for Nextech’s specialty-focused customer base, which includes large ophthalmology practices.

“Providers are doing everything they can, but getting paid keeps getting harder,” said Lori Jones, Chief Growth Officer at Aptarro. “Payer rules shift constantly. Teams are stretched thin. And too much time is wasted fixing the same billing issues again and again. This is exactly why we help our customers catch errors early, automate what’s repetitive, and free up their teams to focus on what matters most.”

Nextech customers will now have access to this best-in-class platform as part of the company’s ongoing mission to serve specialty practices with innovative, scalable solutions. With the addition of Aptarro’s engine to the Nextech ecosystem, customers will benefit from fewer claim errors, faster payments, and less friction in their billing processes. Practices can redirect their teams toward more valuable work instead of chasing down denials or fixing preventable mistakes, leading to stronger operational performance and improved revenue outcomes.

“Specialty groups face some of the toughest challenges in revenue cycle—and they deserve technology that’s built for them,” added Lori Jones. “This partnership combines Aptarro’s automation with Nextech’s deep specialty focus, helping practices simplify billing, reduce denials, and get paid faster.”

“This is a meaningful step toward simplifying the business side of medicine for our clients,” said Mike Bursich, Chief Revenue Officer at Nextech. “We’re thrilled to partner with Aptarro to offer our customers a solution that truly makes a difference. Revenue cycle complexity continues to be a major challenge for specialty groups. With Aptarro’s proven engine, we’re giving our clients a way to simplify operations, increase revenue, and focus on what matters most: caring for their patients.”

This collaboration lays the foundation for broader innovation between Aptarro and Nextech. Together, they’re exploring new ways to deliver smarter, more scalable revenue solutions for the specialty healthcare market.

About Aptarro

At Aptarro, we help our customers make right easy by simplifying Revenue Cycle Management (RCM). Our solutions help healthcare providers reduce denials, increase accuracy, and improve staff productivity. Trusted by some of the largest healthcare networks in the U.S., Aptarro empowers organizations to navigate the complexities of healthcare billing with ease, allowing providers to focus on delivering quality care to their patients. Learn more at https://www.aptarro.com.

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering innovative solutions and services that drive efficiency, fuel growth, and enhance the patient care experience. Nextech services more than 16,000 physicians, 5,550 practices, and over 60,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Plastic Surgery, and Med Spa. Learn more at https://www.nextech.com.