Magellan Aerospace Signs Long-Term Agreements With Pratt & Whitney Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan Aerospace Corporation (“Magellan”) announced today the signing of important agreements (LTAs) with Pratt & Whitney Canada. Pratt & Whitney is an RTX business. These contracts with Pratt & Whitney Canada include a blend of contract extensions to legacy agreements and new manufacturing program awards. The complex machined components will be delivered for a period ending in 2034 from Magellan’s facility located in KIADB Industrial Area Tumakuru (Tumkur), Karnataka, India.

These agreements, combining contract extensions and new program awards, reinforce Magellan’s position as a trusted partner in delivering high-quality components. The Tumkur facility will expand its portfolio with new work that leverages its expertise in precision manufacturing and advanced engineering solutions.

To support the increased scope of the work in these LTAs, Magellan will invest in a new machining cell that will expand Tumkur’s state-of-the-art machining capability. The facility specializes in the manufacture of CNC-machined aerostructure and aeroengine assemblies with cutting edge technology, approved by major aerospace Primes.

“Magellan Aerospace is proud to deepen our relationship with Pratt & Whitney Canada through these agreements,” said Haydn Martin, Magellan’s Vice President of Business Development, Marketing and Contracts. “These contracts reflect the trust in our ability to deliver exceptional quality, reliability, and performance. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration. The agreements reaffirm the mutual commitment between Magellan’s and Pratt & Whitney Canada and underscore Magellan’s dedication to supporting our customers with reliable and innovative solutions in a highly competitive market.”

Magellan Aerospace Corporation is a global aerospace company that provides complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defence and space agencies worldwide.

