-

Getlink: Half-yearly Review of the Liquidity Contract

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by GETLINK (Paris:GET) to BNP Paribas, the following resources were included in the liquidity account as at 31 December 2024:

. 247,634 GETLINK shares
. 16,885,702 €

During the 2nd half of 2024, a total of :

2,399,849 shares were purchased for € 38,007,980 (9,215 transactions).
2,462,473 shares were sold, for a total of € 39,096,854 (8,615 transactions).

Please note that :

1- At the time of the previous half-yearly balance sheet at 30 June 2024, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

. 325,258 GETLINK shares
. 15,265,796 €

2- During the 1st half of 2024, a total of :

2,902,637 shares are on sale, for a total of € 46,123,186 (10,765 transactions).
2,765,301 shares were purchased, for a total of € 44,148,753 (9,498 transactions).

3- On 5 September 2022, at the start of the interventions, the following funds were held in the liquidity account:

. 219,003 GETLINK shares
. 15,653,495 €

***************************

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET), through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, is the concession holder until 2086 for the Channel Tunnel infrastructure and operates Truck Shuttles and Passenger Shuttles (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since it opened in 1994, more than 518 million people and 106 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which carries a quarter of trade between the Continent and the United Kingdom, has become a vital link, reinforced by the ElecLink electricity interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and the United Kingdom. Getlink completes its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low-carbon" services that control their impact on the environment, Getlink has made the place of people, nature and territories a central concern.

https://www.getlinkgroup.com

Contacts

Press :
Anne-Sophie de Faucigny : +33 (0)6.46.01.52.86
Laurence Bault : +33 (0)6.83.61.89.96

Analyst and investor :
Virginie Rousseau : +33 (0)6.77.41.03.39

Getlink SE

