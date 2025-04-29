Lenovo and Intel Collaborate on ThinkShield Build Assure to Enhance Supply Chain Cyber Security

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lenovo and Intel continue to innovate together through an industry collaboration to mitigate supply chain risk. The new Lenovo ThinkShield Build Assure security solution provides increased levels of transparency for commercial product tracking and attestation within Lenovo’s world-class supply chain.

Smarter Supply Chain Security with Lenovo

Global commercial technology supply chains are large and complex attack surfaces that could provide bad actors opportunities to exploit if not properly protected. Lenovo customers benefit from the combined smart supply chain solutions only Lenovo and Intel can offer together.

Lenovo’s commitment to delivering innovation, efficiency, and resilience to customers worldwide is underpinned by its resilient supply chain, ensuring that cutting-edge products reach customers securely. As a result, Lenovo’s supply chain is regularly ranked by Gartner as one of the most exceptional in the world.

Lenovo’s supply chain security approach is built on a foundation of prevention. Suppliers and components are vigorously vetted, with the company’s secure-by-design approach embedded into the product lifecycle. By taking a proactive stance against backdoors, tainted products, counterfeits, and hardware and software vulnerabilities, Lenovo safeguards its products and sets a high industry standard for supply chain security.

Through ThinkShield Supply Chain Assurance, powered by Intel, Lenovo offers customers critical, validation and attestation for x86 hardware components. The all new ThinkShield Build Assure enhances the solution by offering an enterprise-grade SaaS platform with increased security and capabilities. The new solution enables customers to electronically verify, at a system level, the integrity of Lenovo commercial devices as they move through the supply chain, from manufacturing and transport to end-user provisioning and on-site use with employees.

By electronically tracking critical device information, such as manufacturing records for BIOS, key components, and platform certificates, Lenovo customers can leverage baseline data to verify device integrity and detect unauthorized changes made after the date of manufacture. With the ThinkShield Build Assure customer web portal, customers have convenient access to system records for device tracking, compliance audits, and other internal operations.

“ThinkShield Build Assure is the latest advancement in our collaboration with Intel to offer customers more options to meet rapidly evolving security goals as workforces continue to disperse and AI-enabled devices become common within the enterprise,” said Nima Baiati, Executive Director & General Manager, Commercial Cybersecurity Solutions, Lenovo.

Security Powered by Intel

Lenovo ThinkShield Build Assure is built on Intel® Tiber™ Transparent Supply Chain. Lenovo’s collaboration with Intel extends from motherboard production through the factory floor to customer platforms, enabling customers to verify the authenticity of components, installed firmware, and system configuration.

With the new ThinkShield Build Assure solution, organizations gain unprecedented control over their device fleets by being able to meticulously capture and secure component information in the cloud. When customers receive a device from Lenovo, Intel Tiber Transparent Supply Chain’s Auto Verify capability establishes device integrity by matching what they received with the original order description. This automated process is designed to verify key hardware, firmware, and software components have not been tampered with during transit or deployment to end-users.

The solution translates to reduced risk of supply chain attacks and minimized downtime due to counterfeit components, and also follows Trusted Computing Group (TCG) standards. The secure web portal and API integration empower IT teams with real-time visibility and actionable insights, enabling proactive device management and faster incident response.

Lenovo oversees the security of suppliers who build intelligent components, making sure they conform to rigorous guidelines and best practices. By using Intel Tiber Transparent Supply Chain, ThinkShield Build Assure extends this visibility to enterprise IT.

“Lenovo's Think Shield Build Assure, powered by Intel Tiber Transparent Supply Chain, marks a transformative leap in supply chain assurance. Together, we're empowering enterprises with enhanced transparency and security, to help ensure that every component meets the highest standards of trust and integrity. This collaboration addresses critical challenges, providing our customers with the confidence they need to innovate fearlessly." Rajan Panchanathan, Head of Products, Intel Trust and Security.

In today's threat landscape where sophisticated supply chain attacks continue to rise, ThinkShield Build Assure provides the assurance enterprises need without sacrificing operational efficiency. The secure cloud platform and API integrations offer seamless connectivity with existing IT management tools, enabling IT operations teams to maintain security vigilance without disrupting workflows. This comprehensive approach to hardware security not only increasingly mitigates risks but transforms supply chain trust into a competitive advantage for organizations handling sensitive data or operating in regulated industries.

Availability

The Lenovo ThinkShield Build Assure solution will be available in select markets worldwide for Lenovo x86 based commercial PCs by the end of the first half of calendar 2025. Lenovo and Intel help keep companies safe with industry-leading security features, learn more at http://www.lenovo.com/ThinkShield and https://intel.com/tsc.

