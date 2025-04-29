Box and IBM partner to bring new enterprise-level AI models to support content generation and productivity

REDWOOD CITY, Calif & ARMONK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Intelligent Content Management (ICM) platform, and IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced they are partnering to help organizations accelerate the adoption of enterprise-level AI for content-driven workflows using IBM watsonx and Box AI. Additionally, Box is using IBM watsonx.governance internally for life-cycle management of AI models to monitor, govern and provide guardrails for various regulations.

The majority of an organization's data is often unstructured — buried within contracts, spreadsheets, presentations and more. This data can be highly valuable for AI, but often highly sensitive. Building a trusted technology pipeline for AI to access this data can be essential for security and compliance efforts, particularly in highly regulated industries.

Box customers now have the option of leveraging Box AI with IBM watsonx to help unlock the value of their enterprise content and data. The solution uses IBM’s enterprise AI studio, watsonx.ai, to deliver a selection of models for Box AI – including the open-source, IBM Granite models and the latest Meta Llama models. Infusing AI capabilities into business process automation and content management can help organizations tackle a wide range of AI-driven use cases such as data extraction, automated document processing and content analysis. IBM is using ​Box AI with IBM watsonx​​ within its own workforce today, and Box is now making this solution available to other enterprise customers.

“The impact AI is having on the enterprise is unlike anything we’ve seen since the birth of the internet,” said Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box. "Traditionally, knowledge work has been constrained by the time it takes to research, create and review content — but AI changes that, accelerating these processes exponentially. By deepening our partnership with IBM and leveraging watsonx, we’re empowering enterprises to harness AI responsibly and at scale."

“Organizations are seeking purpose-built AI solutions that empower their teams to make faster, data-driven decisions,” said Rob Thomas, Senior Vice President, Software and Chief Commercial Officer, IBM. “Our partnership with Box enables businesses to seamlessly integrate AI into their core processes, helping to enhance productivity and transform operations.”

Additionally, Box has deployed IBM watsonx.governance internally to help address responsible AI deployment across its model lifecycles, from development to production. It is designed to assist Box address risk, compliance obligations and the AI lifecycle, helping AI-driven insights remain auditable. Box also continues using Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes, which enables Box to support faster, scalable AI application development and deployment across cloud environments, helping to deliver secured and efficient AI-driven workflows on pace with evolving enterprise needs and technological innovation.

IBM has enabled Box AI with IBM watsonx to elevate employee productivity within its own workforce, providing them with seamless interaction directly with their Box content. With Box AI, IBMers experience how partners embed watsonx into their own solutions and bring IBM technology to clients across industry.

Box AI with IBM watsonx is now available to Box Enterprise Advanced customers via Box AI Studio and Box AI APIs. IBM is a Box authorized reseller, and customers buying Box products that include Box AI through IBM will be equipped with IBM’s flagship family of AI models built for business, enabling a seamless experience. Learn more about how Box AI with IBM watsonx will transform the way you work with your content at IBM Think, May 5-8 and Box’s Content + AI Summit on May 15, 2025.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leader in Intelligent Content Management. Our platform enables organizations to fuel collaboration, manage the entire content lifecycle, secure critical content, and transform business workflows with enterprise AI. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.

Visit www.ibm.com for more information.