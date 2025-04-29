Energy Storage Platform Backed by Stonepeak and CHC Awarded Five Projects in Japan Long-term Decarbonization Auction

NEW YORK & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The energy storage platform jointly established by Stonepeak and CHC (the “Platform”) today announced that it has secured 20-year fixed revenue capacity market contracts for five battery energy storage system (“BESS”) projects totaling 348MW of gross capacity in the latest round of Japan’s Long-term Decarbonization Auction (the “Auction”). The contracts represent the Platform’s second consecutive win in the government tender, following the inaugural Auction in 2024, in which the Platform was awarded contracts for four BESS projects totaling 131MW.

Pursuant to the terms of the Auction, the Platform will enter into capacity market contracts with the Organization for Cross-regional Coordination of Transmission Operators, Japan (“OCCTO”) for the five awarded BESS projects, thereby formalizing the 20-year government offtake agreement, and will continue progressing with late-stage development to prepare the BESS projects for construction and operations.

“We are delighted with the results of the latest Long-term Decarbonization Auction, which position the Platform well to continue supporting grid stability and reliability while facilitating Japan’s carbon neutrality objectives. We are grateful for the consideration of the Review Committee throughout this process,” said Ryan Chua, Senior Managing Director at Stonepeak. “We look forward to continuing to work with CHC to further the Platform’s strong position in Japan’s energy storage market.”

“CHC is pleased with the Platform's success in the latest Auction round, which highlights the value we bring to Stonepeak as a trusted partner and reinforces CHC’s commitment to the ongoing development of battery energy storage projects in Japan,” said Ahmed Al-Awa, Director at CHC. "CHC looks forward to continuing to play a major role in the development of the Japanese BESS market and supporting Japan in meeting its energy transition goals.”

About Stonepeak

Stonepeak is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $73 billion of assets under management. Through its investment in defensive, hard-asset businesses globally, Stonepeak aims to create value for its investors and portfolio companies, with a focus on downside protection and strong risk-adjusted returns. Stonepeak, as sponsor of private equity and credit investment vehicles, provides capital, operational support, and committed partnership to grow investments in its target sectors, which include digital infrastructure, energy and energy transition, transport and logistics, and real estate. Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with offices in Houston, Washington, D.C., London, Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, and Abu Dhabi. For more information, please visit www.stonepeak.com.

About CHC

CHC is a BESS project development company. With its dynamic team and the depth that CHC’s shareholders bring, CHC is committed to driving the energy transition and advancing a sustainable economy. CHC is headquartered in Singapore and has an office in Tokyo. For more information on CHC, including its shareholders, please visit https://chcbess.com/.