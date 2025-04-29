Cymulate and SentinelOne Partner to Deliver Continuous Security Optimization

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cymulate, the leader in threat exposure validation, today, at the annual RSAC Conference 2025, announced its partnership with leading AI-powered cybersecurity platform, SentinelOne. The collaboration combines the security offerings of both Cymulate and SentinelOne to deliver self-healing endpoint security that empowers organizations to increase protection for every endpoint on their network.

Proactive threat resilience must combine advanced defenses with continuous validation and optimization to stay ahead of the next cyberattack. Through this strategic partnership, Cymulate optimizes the SentinelOne Singularity™ Platform with adversarial threat exposure validation.

“Endpoint detection and response is critical in ensuring an effective cybersecurity posture. To defend against modern evolving threats, organizations must also ensure they are able to validate threats to ensure ongoing protection,” said Eyal Wachsman, co-founder and CEO of Cymulate. “Our partnership with SentinelOne addresses both needs by applying intelligent threat emulation to continuously optimize protection against today’s threats.”

As part of the partnership, Cymulate is now a member of SentinelOne’s Singularity™ Marketplace, extending the power of SentinelOne’s Singularity™ Platform of industry-leading solution providers for unified prevention, detection and response. The platform encourages security teams to layer trusted solutions across security stacks for premium protection without context switching, streamline operations and workflows and create a unified cross-system security response.

In leveraging the Cymulate integration, SentinelOne users adopt preemptive security that automatically tunes protection logic for newly identified threat techniques while optimizing detection for improved alert fidelity. The integrated SentinelOne-Cymulate solution includes:

Automated updates of Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) for immediate prevention

New custom detection rules formatted specifically for Singularity Endpoint

Drift detection that identifies unexpected decreases in threat coverage

Executive, technical and compliance reports backed by proof and evidence of security effectiveness

MITRE ATT&CK™ heat maps that highlight the value of Singularity Endpoint and its coverage of tactics, techniques and sub techniques

By integrating with SentinelOne’s API, Cymulate SaaS-based threat emulation validates threat detection by confirming both the alerts of attacks and logging of the attacker’s actions. Further, Cymulate automated mitigation can push new IOCs directly to SentinelOne for immediate threat prevention while also aggregating recommended updates to allow security teams to push the new IOCs in a single update. Cymulate custom detection rules can be directly applied via the SentinelOne management console or API.

“Updates to control configurations and changes in IT infrastructure impact security postures and threaten cybersecurity. Our expanded partnership provides security teams and leaders with evidence-based metrics for threat prevention and detection, to ensure organizations are consistently validating their security offerings through SentinelOne,” said Melissa K. Smith, Vice President of Technology Partnerships & Strategic Initiatives at SentinelOne

To learn more about the Cymulate and SentinelOne partnership, please stop by booth S-1655 at the RSA Conference for a demo. To learn more about the Cymulate Exposure Validation Platform visit www.cymulate.com.

About Cymulate

Cymulate, the leader in security and exposure validation, provides the single source of truth for threat exposure and the actions required to close security gaps before attackers can exploit them. More than 1,000 customers worldwide rely on the Cymulate platform to baseline their security posture and strengthen cyber resilience with continuous discovery, validation, prioritization, and guided remediation of security weaknesses. Cymulate automates advanced offensive security testing to validate controls, threats, and attack paths. As an open platform, Cymulate integrates with existing security and IT infrastructure and drives the workflows of the exposure management process. For more information, visit www.cymulate.com.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a leading AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations—including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments—trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow™. Learn more at sentinelone.com.