Ashley Graham Partners with JCPenney in Bold Move to Redefine Plus Category

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JCPenney announced today that it has tapped multi-hyphenated supermodel and entrepreneur Ashley Graham to create an exclusive namesake collection for the full-figured woman. Set to launch Fall 2025, the line will reflect Graham’s signature bold and confident style – reaffirming JCPenney (Yes, JCPenney!) as the go-to destination for standout fashion and unbeatable value.

JCPenney has consistently demonstrated a commitment to the design and development of plus-size apparel that is both flattering and functional, while maintaining a strong emphasis on style. All of the company’s private label brands are offered in extended sizes, underscoring its dedication to inclusivity. In response to the growing consumer demand for fashionable plus-size options, this newest addition to the JCPenney portfolio has been thoughtfully conceived to celebrate and enhance curvier silhouettes.

“This is something I’ve dreamed about for a long time,” said Ashley Graham. “JCPenney was a true champion for me right from the very beginning, giving me one of my very first opportunities as a model. Now, to see JCPenney boldly embracing their role as a fashion leader for all body types feels incredibly powerful and inspiring. This isn't just a partnership – it’s the culmination of our shared history and a meaningful step forward in making real, affordable fashion truly inclusive.”

Traditional fashion has long overlooked non-standard-sizing, with designs catering to straight-sized bodies and leaving many feeling excluded. In fact, 68% of American women wear a size 14 or above, yet less than 20% of apparel is made in those sizes. JCPenney is changing that notion – building on the retailer’s legacy of fashion for everyone. This upcoming collection, exclusively developed for full-figured women, will deliver stylish on-trend pieces with high-end quality that celebrates and actually fits real bodies – and all at prices that won’t break the bank.

“Collaborating with Ashley is a milestone moment for JCPenney. This partnership goes beyond just launching a product – it's a strategic move to redefine the Plus category with fashion-forward, runway-inspired looks that truly embody Ashley’s style and spirit. Her genuine connection to JCPenney and her passion for making fashion more accessible to the plus-size community make her the perfect partner to further amplify our 'Yes, JCPenney’ message,” said JCPenney Chief Executive Officer, Michelle Wlazlo.

Earlier this month, JCPenney unveiled their new brand positioning and motto – “Yes, JCPenney!” – which has since been widely recognized for its bold and innovative approach, stripping away labels and letting the retailer’s high-quality fashion and unbeatable value speak for itself.

About JCPenney

JCPenney, part of Catalyst Brands, is the shopping destination for America’s diverse, working families. With inclusivity at its core, the Company’s product assortment meets customers’ everyday needs and helps them commemorate every special occasion with style, quality and value. JCPenney offers a broad portfolio of fashion, apparel, home, beauty and jewelry from national and private brands and provides personal services including salon, portrait and optical. The Company and its 50,000 associates worldwide serve customers where, when and how they want to shop – from jcp.com to more than 650 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

In 2022, JCPenney celebrated 120 years as an iconic American brand by continuing its legacy of connecting with customers through shopping and community engagement. Please visit JCPenney’s Newsroom to learn more and follow JCPenney on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham is a supermodel and entrepreneur whose influence has helped reshape the fashion and media industries and redefine traditional beauty standards through her breakthrough runway experiences, editorial covers, and brand partnerships. In February 2016, Ashley made history as the first size 14 model to ever be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swim. In January 2018, she became a brand ambassador for Revlon, making her the first curvy model of her generation to receive a major beauty contract. She has received numerous accolades for her work, including Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list, Glamour’s “Woman of the Year,” with Mattel simultaneously creating a one-of-a-kind Barbie in her likeness; Time’s “100 Most Influential People in the World”; The Daily Front Row’s “Fashion Force of the Year”; and GQ’s “International Female Model of the Year”. She was honored at the 2023 Women Making History Awards and in 2019 United Nations’ Women for Peace Association presented her with their first “Women Empowerment Award.'' Ashley continues to advocate for self-acceptance, female empowerment and leads the conversation on body diversity on the runway. Her first TEDx talk “Plus Size? More Like My Size” given at TedxBerleeValencia was viewed over 4.3 million times. Graham most recently hosted HGTV’s “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge'' and ABC’s “Countdown to the Oscars” in 2019 and 2023. Up next, Graham will host season 2 of Roku’s “Side Hustlers,” alongside entrepreneur and investor Emma Grede, after season 1 became the most in-demand title on The Roku Channel during opening weekend.