Lively, Inc., a top-rated health and lifestyle benefits platform* known for building the modern Health Savings Account (HSA), today announced the launch of its new AI-powered bundle designed to reduce administrative burden for HR and benefits teams, while helping employees confidently navigate their health and wellness benefits.

Lively Launches AI-Powered Bundle to Eliminate Repetitive HR Tasks and Save Benefit Teams Time

This new offering enhances the Lively platform with a suite of AI tools that simplify the most time-consuming parts of benefits management—from implementation and onboarding to employee support and reimbursement processing. The launch comes at a critical time, as HR teams continue to navigate lean staffing models and rising demands during periods like Open Enrollment.

“Benefits leaders are under pressure to do more with less,” said Alex Cyriac, CEO and Co-Founder of Lively. “Our new AI bundle automates the repetitive, reduces the noise, and delivers real-time support to employees—without adding to HR workload.”

And since saving time shouldn't come with added cost, this bundle is available free of charge for Lively’s enterprise clients.

Built to Save Time at Every Step

The new AI bundle includes four capabilities aimed at transforming the benefits experience for both administrators and employees:

File Sync : Employers can now onboard quickly by simply sharing their existing contribution or enrollment file format—no reformatting required. Lively handles data mapping and conversion internally, free of charge. This allows faster implementations and a smoother experience across providers and removes formerly manually cumbersome requirements.

: Employers can now onboard quickly by simply sharing their existing contribution or enrollment file format—no reformatting required. Lively handles data mapping and conversion internally, free of charge. This allows faster implementations and a smoother experience across providers and removes formerly manually cumbersome requirements. Lively AI Chatbot : A 24/7 support assistant that ingests individual-provided and company-specific plan data to deliver personalized, easy-to-understand answers to frequent employee questions. It aims to reduce escalations and offers HR teams always-on support without increasing headcount.

: A 24/7 support assistant that ingests individual-provided and company-specific plan data to deliver personalized, easy-to-understand answers to frequent employee questions. It aims to reduce escalations and offers HR teams always-on support without increasing headcount. Decision Support with LivelyIQ : Walks employees through plan comparisons and enrollment options. With just a benefits summary document upload, LivelyIQ automatically extracts plan details and delivers customized benefits cost projections and savings insights.

: Walks employees through plan comparisons and enrollment options. With just a benefits summary document upload, LivelyIQ automatically extracts plan details and delivers customized benefits cost projections and savings insights. Claim Sync, Smart Reimbursements: A better way to handle reimbursements across HSA, FSA, and HRA accounts. With connections to 95% of health plans and their claims, Claim Sync makes it easy for employees to get reimbursed without having to upload receipts. And with AI-driven decisioning, claims can be reviewed and approved in seconds.

Empowering HR and Employees Alike

By eliminating manual tasks and enabling proactive employee guidance, Lively’s AI bundle directly addresses one of the biggest pain points in benefits administration: time. HR and consultants can redirect their focus to strategy, while employees experience faster service, better guidance, and easier access to their funds.

The launch reflects Lively’s ongoing commitment to modernizing health and wellness benefits through smart, user-first innovation. As the #1 user-rated HSA, with the highest CSAT across the industry and an average HSA balance 35% higher than the industry average**, Lively continues to lead the market in both product innovation and consumer outcomes.

To learn more about Lively’s AI-powered features and how they can reduce HR burden, visit livelyme.com.

About Lively

Lively is the health and lifestyle benefits provider that gets it right. Our solutions are designed to take the guesswork out of managing benefits and drive efficiency for HR teams. Our innovative platform combines robust features with unparalleled service, to make maximizing your benefits as simple as it should be.

Lively currently offers HSA, FSA, HRA, COBRA, Direct Bill, Commuter, Lifestyle Spending Accounts, Medical Travel Accounts, and healthcare financing.

*Lively’s HSA is top-rated according to Morningstar’s 2023 Health Savings Account Landscape, G2, Trustpilot, and Lively's Customer Satisfaction survey.

**Lively’s HSA is #1 user-rated HSA according to Trustpilot and Lively's Customer Satisfaction survey.