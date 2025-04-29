Jade Communications Grows NPS 32 Points in 2 Years, Deploying Calix SmartLife To Outperform Competitors With Superior Subscriber Experiences

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced that Jade Communications is leading as a broadband experience provider (BXP) by prioritizing subscriber experiences over speeds and feeds. As a result, they have increased their already impressive Net Promoter Score℠ (NPS®) by 32 points in two years—to earn an overall score of 83. Jade differentiates using the Calix Broadband Platform and SmartLife™ managed services to deliver secure, personalized subscriber experiences for residential, community, and business markets—indoor and outdoor. With this focus on differentiation, Jade has increased residential average revenue per user (ARPU) by 73 percent over five years.

“Jade Communications is the future of broadband—showing what it means to be a true broadband experience provider,” said John Durocher, chief customer officer at Calix. Share

Jade competes against nine providers in a crowded southern Colorado market. Their achievements are the result of a dynamic, innovative partnership with Calix:

Earning a 32-point NPS increase over two years by focusing on subscriber feedback. Working with a Calix Business Insights analyst from award-winning Calix Success, Jade collects annual subscriber feedback to guide investments in innovations that improve residential broadband experiences. Together, they actively listen and strategize to meet subscriber needs—steadily increasing satisfaction to accelerate Jade’s transformation into a BXP.

Working with a Calix Business Insights analyst from award-winning Calix Success, Jade collects annual subscriber feedback to guide investments in innovations that improve residential broadband experiences. Together, they actively listen and strategize to meet subscriber needs—steadily increasing satisfaction to accelerate Jade’s transformation into a BXP. Sustaining rapid ARPU and CLV growth with clever offerings for residents and families. Informed by cloud insights on subscriber needs, Jade introduced tailored plans like “Family Fortress,” “Work From Home Warrior,” and “Connected Country” for outdoor lifestyles. These offerings—built on SmartHome™ managed services like Experience IQ ® network controls, Protect IQ ® cybersecurity, and Arlo Secure Wi-Fi connected cameras—deliver real results, nearly doubling ARPU among Arlo users in the first year.

Informed by cloud insights on subscriber needs, Jade introduced tailored plans like “Family Fortress,” “Work From Home Warrior,” and “Connected Country” for outdoor lifestyles. These offerings—built on SmartHome™ managed services like Experience ® network controls, Protect ® cybersecurity, and Arlo Secure Wi-Fi connected cameras—deliver real results, nearly doubling ARPU among Arlo users in the first year. Scaling brand loyalty by deepening their community impact. In three weeks, Jade deployed secure SmartTown® Wi-Fi across their service area, reaching remote mountain towns. They also partnered with San Luis Valley Health to become Colorado’s first broadband provider to offer free Wi-Fi to first responders. In 2025, Jade will collaborate with other innovative providers through the SmartTown Alliance. The alliance connects SmartTown-enabled provider networks, allowing subscribers to automatically access secure Wi-Fi as they move between towns, cities, and states.

In three weeks, Jade deployed secure SmartTown® Wi-Fi across their service area, reaching remote mountain towns. They also partnered with San Luis Valley Health to become Colorado’s first broadband provider to offer free Wi-Fi to first responders. In 2025, Jade will collaborate with other innovative providers through the SmartTown Alliance. The alliance connects SmartTown-enabled provider networks, allowing subscribers to automatically access secure Wi-Fi as they move between towns, cities, and states. Accelerating small business market expansion in weeks with a dedicated sales team. Jade recently launched SmartBiz™—purpose-built for small businesses with tailored security, productivity tools, and app-based network controls. Within weeks, Jade has already achieved 25 percent of their first-year goal by applying best practices from Calix Smart Start and the Calix Sales Acceleration Program—such as setting cross-functional goals and deploying a dedicated sales team. The Calix Sales Acceleration Program helps providers build a strong sales foundation by aligning leadership, operations, and frontline teams around revenue-driving strategies.

“We’ve moved beyond the traditional telco model to focus on experience—and it’s paying off,” said Jordan Wehe, co-chief executive officer and marketing director at Jade Communications. “This is personal—our family lives here, and we’re building more than networks; we’re building safer, stronger communities. We first launched SmartTown at an Oktoberfest biergarten. Today, we utilize it to support smart agriculture with outdoor Wi-Fi across farms, barns, and ranches. Calix has been a key partner, providing consistent access to subject-matter leaders for strategic consults and hands-on, onsite workshops to prepare us for a successful SmartBiz launch. Our collaboration with Calix enables us to stay true to our brand while meeting local needs. They are instrumental to our ability to thrive in a competitive market.”

“Jade Communications is the future of broadband—showing what it means to be a true broadband experience provider,” said John Durocher, chief customer officer at Calix. “They’ve partnered with us for nearly a decade, building a trusted relationship that has empowered them to make bold moves and stand out in a market with over nine competitors. From Wi-Fi that enhances safety in rural towns to services that fuel local business growth, Jade is delivering meaningful results fast. Their 83 NPS says it all. No matter your size or where you are on your journey, Calix has the tools and expertise to help you accelerate success. We’re proud to support leaders like Jade.”

To learn how providers are seamlessly expanding their business markets, watch the webinar replay, “How Top Broadband Businesses Win the Small Business Market with a Stand-out Solution.”

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Calix is a platform, cloud, and managed services company. Broadband experience providers leverage Calix’s broadband platform, cloud, and managed services to simplify their operations, subscriber engagement, and services; innovate for their consumer, business, and municipal subscribers; and grow their value for members, investors, and the communities they serve.

Our end-to-end platform and managed services democratize the use of data—enabling our customers of any size to operate efficiently, acquire subscribers, and deliver exceptional experiences. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our customers and their communities.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix’s results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Calix and the Calix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calix and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Calix’s trademarks can be found at https://www.calix.com/legal/trademarks.html. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Net Promoter®, NPS®, NPS Prism®, and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld. Net Promoter Score℠ and Net Promoter System℠ are service marks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.